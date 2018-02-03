‘Black Panther’ Projected To Be The Fifth Highest Grossing MCU Film Ever

The hype for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther is through the roof, to say the least. The film is the 18th to be released by the MCU and is already projected to blow 13 of its predecessors out of the water.

Box Office Pro has been projecting movie openings and domestic grosses for years and is normally right on the money. They are currently tracking Black Panther to earn $400 million domestically, which would place it behind The Avengers ($623.3 million), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($459 million), Iron Man 3 ($409 million), and Captain America: Civil War ($408 million).

If Black Panther does, in fact, hit $400 million, it would knock Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389.8 million) out of the coveted top five.

The rest of the MCU’s domestic gross figures are as follows:

Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334.2 million)

Guardians of the Galaxy ($333.1 million)

Iron Man ($318.4 million)

Thor: Ragnarok ($313.8 million)

Iron Man 2 ($312.4 million)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($259.7 million)

Doctor Strange ($232.6 million)

Thor: The Dark World ($206.3 million)

Thor ($181 million)

Ant-Man ($180 million)

Captain America: The First Avenger ($176.6 million)

The Incredible Hulk ($134.8 million)

Box Office Pro has changed its mind several times regarding Black Panther‘s domestic opening, currently projecting it at $139 million. According to Screen Rant, they have adjusted their figures three times now. Originally, the site projected a $90 million opening, increased it to $120 million, and now hold firm at $139 million. Variety has also offered their own projection, currently waging it at $150 million.

The difference between $139 million and $150 would affect whether Black Panther landed in the No. 5 or 6 spots on MCU’s highest opening weekends list. If the film earns its current projected opening, it will land at No. 6 behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($146.5) and in front of Iron Man 2 ($128.1).

If the film indeed hits $150 million, it will nab the No. 5 spot just behind Iron Man 3 ($174.1). $139 million or $150 million projections would also demote Deadpool (Fox) from having the highest February opening ever ($132.4 million), as well as highest winter opening weekend.

Black Panther has enormous potential to blow its current $400 million gross and $139 million opening figures away. The film has already broken the record for highest pre-sale tickets sold for a superhero movie ever. Black Panther overcame the highest MCU film with pre-sale tickets, beating out Captain America: Civil War. Soon after, it dethroned Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice for the No. 1 spot. Avengers: Infinity War is a likely contender to dethrone Black Panther in pre-sale tickets when they become available in April.

Check out Black Panther when it hits theaters on February 16.