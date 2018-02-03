‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 6 Release Date: Cast Reveal Details Ahead Of Netflix Return

Orange is the New Black was renewed for three seasons in 2016; therefore Season 6 of the Netflix hit series was confirmed early. The fifth season ended with a cliffhanger and the future of the inmates of Litchfield is uncertain.

Season 6 of Orange is the New Black will likely have a release date of June/July 2018. All previous seasons were released in the Summer and with an early renewal, there is no reason for OITNB to be behind schedule.

Danielle Brooks, who portrays Taystee, told E! News that she wants to see her character get justice in the upcoming season. In the previous season, the inmates went on a riot that was inspired by Poussey’s death.

Inmates put aside their differences and worked together to protest the conditions in the prison. In the finale, Alex, Piper, Taystee, Nicky, Red, Black Cindy, Frieda, Suzanne, Blanca, and Gloria stood united in the hidden section of the prison as other inmates were transported into different buses.

Fans rejoiced when Piscatella was shot by an inexperienced officer raiding the prison. Season 6 of Orange is the New Black will continue with Jenji Kohan as the showrunner and it will likely feature 13 episodes.

Adrienne C. Moore, who plays Cindy, spoke about what fans can expect in the sixth season. Moore stated that the inmates will face the repercussions of the three-day riot and the cast are not told what will happen ahead of time.

Some of the OITNB inmates who will likely face serious consequences are Daya and Kukudio as they could be implicated in Humphrey’s death.

Kohan stated that OITNB could alter the timeline to address current events occurring in the real life. Piper has served about 10 months of her sentence and the showrunner explains the character will serve the same amount of time in the altered timeline.

Based on the finale of the fifth season of Orange is the New Black, it seems like the inmates will be put in separate prisons as there were two buses, which likely have different destinations.

There is no trailer for Season 6 yet and Netflix is keeping the plot close to the chest.