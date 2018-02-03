‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Mid-Season Premiere Will Feature A Showdown Between Rick And Negan

The Walking Dead is about to give fans the showdown they’ve been waiting for. A new trailer for the upcoming mid-season premiere teases that we’ll finally see Rick (Andrew Lincoln) fight Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to the death. Who will come out victorious?

Rick Gives Negan Dire Warning

According to Express, the trailer features Rick warning Negan that he’s next on his list. While talking through a hand-held radio, Negan questions the course Rick is on and asks him who’s next. In reply, an angry Rick says, “You are!” The threat makes it clear that Rick is finally ready to take out Negan, and their epic showdown is expected to go down during the upcoming mid-season premiere.

AMC Teases What’s Ahead

AMC recently released a full synopsis for the second half of Season 8. The synopsis paints a grim picture for both sides of the war, outlining how every community has suffered over the past few seasons. Season 8 left off with the Kingdom being nearly destroyed while Alexandria was left in ruins.

The Hilltop is also in a tight spot and the Saviors are bunkering down in what remains of the Kingdom. To make matters even worse, Carl (Chandler Riggs) suffered a nasty bite from a walker.

“Once his sole motivation in this otherwise stark existence, Rick is forced to deal with this reality,” the synopsis explained. “Carl has always been a beacon of hope, a symbol for the remaining thread of humanity — lessons that the survivors around him would be wise to take with them as this war surges onward.”

Who Will Come Out On Top?

There’s no telling who will come out on top when Rick and Negan finally come face to face. Rick is in a tough spot, but his army isn’t completely done fighting. Negan may have won a few big victories in the war, but he’s also facing some problems within his own group of followers.

We can only hope that Rick comes out victorious, but you never know what will happen in the world of The Walking Dead. Take, for example, Carl’s unexpected fate.

Andrew Lincoln Talks Carl’s Final Episode

The mid-season premiere will focus heavily on Carl’s death as it has been confirmed that Riggs will not be returning to the show. In talking about saying goodbye to Riggs and his character, Andrew Lincoln admitted that it was sad filming their final episode together.

Although the goodbye was tough, Lincoln was thankful that Riggs gets a whole episode to say his farewells, which is unusual for The Walking Dead. Most characters die pretty quickly and often unexpectedly, leaving fans wishing they had a proper sendoff.

Riggs has played Carl since the very first season, eight years ago. He was only 11-years-old when he was cast for the part. Carl has come a long way since year one and it will be a shame to see him go. Hopefully, Rick will find a way to move on and take out Negan once and for all.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 25.