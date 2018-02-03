Jeremy Vuolo Misses Home As Pregnant Jinger Duggar Enters 16th Week, Duggar Family Fans Guess Baby Due Date

After their wedding, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo relocated to Laredo, Texas so that he can continue his role as the new pastor of Grace Community Church. Texas is not a home state for either of them, which means that they both miss where they grew up. Despite the fact that they have made a comfy place for themselves in Laredo, Jinger and Jeremy do express homesickness from time to time. Even with Jinger 16 weeks pregnant, it looks like her husband still has a hankering for Pennsylvania.

The 30-year-old pastor grew up in the Northeast region of the United States. As a soccer player, he also played for teams in New York, according to his bio on the church website, spending some part of his adult life in the same part of the country. He also visits his parents, who still live in Pennsylvania quite a lot with his wife, spending 2016 and 2017 Christmas with the Vuolo’s.

However, all those visits do not seem to be enough for Jeremy. As he spends more and more time in Laredo, making memories with his wife, starting a family together and having his friends and family visit him in the Lone Star State, it looks like the Northeast still has a special place in his heart.

The fact that he is now a newly ordained pastor of the church in Laredo means that he and Jinger will be there for the long run. Now, with their first baby on its way, the small Texan town will feel more and more like home as they create their own lives together.

Jeremy announced on the church website that Jinger’s due date is sometime in July 2018. He did not specify the date, which means that the true followers of the Duggar family went on a mission to give their best estimates on when their first baby will arrive.

“My sister is fifteen weeks as well,” one fan wrote. “Due on the 26th of July!”

The 24-year-old Duggar now has entered the 16th week of her pregnancy, drawing closer and closer to the halfway mark. While her baby bump has started to show, it is nowhere as big as her younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar’s was when she first announced.

During the first trimester, Jinger continued to travel with her husband. The new mother accompanied him to G3 Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, adding yet another destination to their growing list of cities they have been together.

Jinger and Jeremy’s pregnancy story is expected to be featured on the upcoming season of Counting On.