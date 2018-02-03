Meghan Markle Earns Praises As She Gracefully Laughs Off Awkward Mistake At Her First Ever Royal Award Show

Meghan Markle had her first ever royal speech and it didn’t turn out exactly as planned. The former Suits star, who made her onstage debut as a future royal, hit a small snag at the Endeavour Fund Awards but handled it like a pro.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old Los Angeles-born actress attended the event with her fiancé, where they both presented some awards. The second annual event celebrates injured and sick service personnel who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges.

Meghan Markle, who was tasked to present the Celebrating Excellence Award, took the podium confidently, marking her very first royal speech. The bride-to-be seemed naturally comfortable onstage as she delivered her lines in front of the audience.

However, things took a different turn when her co-presenter had a small snafu with his notes. In the video obtained by the BBC, the male co-presenter can be seen frantically leafing through pages, struggling to find the right note.

From there, things got awkward pretty quickly when he realized that their notes were mixed up. Fortunately, Meghan Markle, who is undoubtedly used to the spotlight, immediately stepped in and helped him sort the script.

Prince Harry’s fiancée even tried to lighten up the mood as she gracefully laughs off the awkward mistake, with the audience giggling along too. Many were quick to point out how the fumble became more endearing than embarrassing — all thanks to Meghan Markle’s calm and natural approach.

Meghan Markle sees the funny side in an awards ceremony mix-up. Things didn't go to script at an event to honour inspirational servicemen and women. pic.twitter.com/l84edOf7NW — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 2, 2018

In the end, the American actress and her co-presenter successfully presented the award to Daniel Claricoates, a Royal Marine veteran who has battled post-traumatic stress and is now dedicated to helping children.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s arrival at the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony has been anticipated by many royal fans. Apparently, many were curious as to what the actress will wear on her first evening affair as a future royal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Surprisingly, the actress made an unexpected fashion choice and broke yet another royal protocol. According to Entertainment Tonight, she was expected to wear a gown to the event, especially since it’s a formal one.

However, Meghan Markle opted for an edgy look and donned a sleek tuxedo-inspired outfit by Alexander McQueen. She also matched the look with her simple and loose hair.

Overall, the actress’ first formal event turned out great, with many convinced that she already has the poise and characteristics of a royal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.