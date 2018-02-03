Jennifer Aniston On ‘Friends’ Reunion: ‘Anything Is A Possibility’

Jennifer Aniston got many fans excited when she hinted a Friends reunion during her recent appearance at the The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After discussing her new series with Reese Witherspoon, the 48-year-old actress did the signature clap when “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts was played.

This was the theme song to the popular NBC sitcom, which made her a household name together with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. According to Us Weekly, Ellen suggested to Jennifer that they should do a Friends reunion since people keep asking for that. The host asked the blonde beauty if that is even in the realm of possibility.

“Anything is a possibility, Ellen,” Aniston said. “Anything! Right?”

“I mean, George Clooney got married! That’s like anything can happen. I think it’s wonderful,” she added.

Rumors of a Friends reunion movie sparked when a fan posted a fake trailer on YouTube a few weeks ago. The video had more than seven millions views and it consists of scenes taken from various TV shows, including Cougar Town, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Web Therapy. While Jennifer Aniston gave fans hope of a possible reunion, two of her co-stars aren’t that keen on doing a reboot.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

According to Us Weekly, Lisa Kudrow told Conan O’Brien that the whole cast knows about the fake Friends movie trailer. She feels that something should be done, but she doesn’t know how they can pull it off. The popular TV show was about a group of friends in their 20s and 30s and not about people in their 40s and 50s. She thinks that if they encounter the same problems, then it would just be sad.

While the actress who played Phoebe Buffey didn’t entirely disclose the possibility of a Friends reunion, David Schwimmer was not interested on reviving the popular sitcom. During a guest appearance on Megny Kelly Today, the actor who played Ross Geller told the host that he doubts there will be a reboot. According to PEOPLE, David doesn’t want to see all of them with crutches and walkers. If ever asked to do a reunion, he would probably say thank you but he is moving on.

This was how Jennifer Aniston reacted a few years ago when asked about her thoughts on doing a Friends reunion. It seems that she had a change of heart. According to Cosmopolitan, she told Lorraine Kelly that she thinks that period of time was sort of nostalgic. She explained that they were in a room together or in a coffee shop talking, but that is not possible today because people would be busy checking their Facebooks and Instagrams.