WWE Rumors: ‘NXT’ Superstar Loses Stipulation Match, Main Roster Could Be Next

On the recent taping of an upcoming WWE NXT episode, one superstar lost an important match which may impact his future. The latest television tapings for the NXT brand took place in Atlanta, Georgia, and featured the NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas in action. It also featured one superstar taking a loss in a match which carried a special stipulation with it. That could play into a future storyline, or it could mean the main roster call-up is coming. Here are the latest details on NXT, but keep in mind spoilers may be ahead.

According to Wrestlezone, the latest episode featured Johnny Gargano calling out his former tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa. Gargano was looking for some retribution after Ciampa attacked him at the NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia pay-per-view last weekend. Instead of Ciampa coming out to respond, the NXT Champion Andrade Cien Almas came out and granted Gargano a rematch against him. However, Almas said if Gargano lost, then he’d have to leave NXT. Gargano agreed to the bout and took on the champion for his second time in the past week.

Unfortunately for Gargano, his former tag team partner showed up once again. This time he arrived after the referee had been knocked out and attacked Gargano with his crutch. That allowed Almas to collect the victory which per the stipulation means Gargano must leave NXT. Ciampa waved goodbye to him after the loss, with NXT General Manager William Regal also coming out to offer best wishes to the superstar.

The Johnny Gargano loss sets up an interesting situation as the NXT brand has another taping scheduled for Friday. However, they played things up quite a bit as far as William Regal’s embrace after the loss and Gargano heading into the crowd with his wife Candace LeCrae to greet the fans. That could indicate that WWE has bigger plans for Gargano where he’ll join the main roster.

However, it would seem abrupt to take him off the NXT brand when he could have a feud going with his former tag team partner. Gargano’s championship match against Almas at NXT TakeOver was highly rated and praised by fans, indicating he’s probably ready for the big stage. The match was rated five stars for its overall quality, joining such historic classics as Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon Intercontinental title Ladder match and the Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels Hell in a Cell match.

There’s also that strong possibility that Gargano is just being removed from NXT for a short time before he is eventually reinstated and can get his hands on Ciampa in a match. Some fans have even speculated that Gargano might be entered into the WWE Cruiserweight tournament which could present another interesting storyline if Ciampa interferes there.