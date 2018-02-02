Camille Grammer Reveals If She’s Open To Filming Her Wedding, Discusses A Full-Time Return To ‘RHOBH’

Camille Grammer rejoined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2017 in a part-time role, and now, as she continues to be in the midst of drama on the show, fans are wondering if her role will be upgraded to full-time role for Season 9.

Although no one knows quite yet what the future holds for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Camille Grammer recently spoke out about a potential full-time role on the series and said that she would be open to the idea of having her upcoming wedding to David C. Meyer filmed for the show.

“Possibly,” Camille Grammer said, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on February 1. “I’m not sure. It depends if I’m on the show again, if they want me back on the show, and how that would play out.”

Camille Gramme and David C. Meyer got engaged at the end of last year and during an earlier episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, Meyer was seen being introduced to the women of the show during a dinner party at the former Bel Air home of Kyle Richards.

Continuing on about the possibility of having her nuptials filmed, Camille Grammer said that she may be open to filming part of her ceremony, but wouldn’t want every part of the wedding recorded.

“I want to keep a lot private,” she explained.

A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Camille Grammer has remained close to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past several years, despite having left her full-time role after the show’s second season. As fans will recall, Grammer was seen on Season 3 as well, but only in a part-time role, and the following year, she was absent from the show as she dealt with a cancer diagnosis that she later beat.

Camille Grammer was also featured in a guest-starring role on the series’ fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons of the show before returning in her part-time role for Season 8.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.