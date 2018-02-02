Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena of York will be getting married this October according to her father, Prince Andrew. According to Prince Andrew’s Twitter account, Princess Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October the 12th.

“The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.”

St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Princess Eugenie is getting married is the same location that will host the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, or Fergie as she is known, is excited about the upcoming nuptials, but she is also dealing with legal trouble. Fergie also posted on Twitter to show her enthusiasm.

“Total joy!! We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend. Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony.”

But at the same time as the wedding of Princess Eugenie is being planned, Fergie has filed a lawsuit against media giant Rupert Murdoch, claiming a sting scheme set up by a writer working for Murdoch squelched her financial opportunities.

People Magazine said that the countdown is on for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank now that the date is on the calendar for the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in London. But even though the Princess Eugenie wedding will take place at the same venue as the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a friend says there is “zero competition.”

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them.”

Princess Eugenie, 27, and Jack Brooksbank have been dating for seven years and got engaged last month while vacationing in Nicaragua.

Princess Eugenie put out a statement that said the engagement came as a shock to her, but she was thrilled.

The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,’ and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon. [It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn’t be happier.”

Brooksbank added that he too was excited about the engagement.

“It was amazing. I love Eugenie so much, and we’re very happy.”

The service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle will be more intimate than Westminster Cathedral where Prince William married Kate Middleton.