Kim Kardashian Spreads The Hate For Valentine’s Day: Piers Morgan Reacts To Being Only Man On Her ‘Hate’ List

Kim Kardashian is sending hate mail. The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is sending her new Kimoji Heart Fragrances to a list of celebrity friends—and more surprisingly, her haters.

“I decided that for this Valentine’s Day everyone deserves a Valentines,” Kim shared on her Instagram Stories, according to People. “I’m going to send them to my lovers, my haters, to everyone that I think of.”

Kim Kardashian’s three new scents — Bae, BFF, and Ride or Die — are being mailed out in a very deliberate manner. Kim is sending the blue Bae boxes to her haters, while her actual friends will receive a pink or purple BFF or Ride or Die box.

Kim’s list of “haters” include one dozen longtime enemies Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna, Pink, Bette Midler, Wendy Williams, Sharon Osbourne, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chloe Grace Moretz, Janice Dickinson, Naya Riviera, Chelsea handler, and British media personality Piers Morgan. And while most of the people on Kim’s hate list have stayed mum on their “gift,” Morgan says he is “humbled and proud” to make Kim’s cut.

“Proud & humbled to be the only man to make @KimKardashian’s Valentine’s perfume hate list! #KeepingAwayFromTheKardashians,” Piers Morgan said on Twitter.

It’s not a huge surprise that Piers Morgan would make Kim’s Valentine “hate” list. Morgan has been vocal about his disdain for the mom of three and her habit of posting nude photos on the Internet. Piers Morgan recently slammed Kim Kardashian for posting yet another topless selfie just days after welcoming her third child, Chicago West, via surrogate.

“Oh put them away, for goodness sake,” Morgan tweeted.

Piers Morgan even talked about Kim Kardashian’s nudes earlier this week on Good Morning Britain. According to Life & Style, Piers slammed Kim for her most recent nude selfie as other Hollywood females stand united for the Time’s Up and #MeToo initiatives.

“If you were just to become a mother, for example, what would be the first thing… in like your mid to late 30s, it’s your third child. ‘I know what I’ll do, I’ll put a big topless picture of myself all over social media,'” Piers said.

“Time should be up for Miss Kardashian. I’m not sure she adds to the movement, really. The only thing moving are her breasts.”

Morgan previously offered to buy Kim Kardashian some clothes after she posted a naked selfie in 2016.

“Hey @PiersMorgan, never offer to buy a married woman clothes,” Kim responded. “That’s on some Ashley Madison type s**t. #forresearch.”

Kim Kardashian is sending Valentine's Day gifts to her "lovers" and her "haters" and it looks like Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna, and Wendy Williams ended up in the same category. ???? https://t.co/8awWBrvbIf pic.twitter.com/5S4PD5oSqg — E! News (@enews) February 1, 2018

Kim Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day hate stunt has some people questioning the reality star’s priorities. Social media has been flooded with comments about Kardashian’s fragrance freebies, with some wondering why a mom of three would want to post a list of the people they hate.

“It does concern me that @KimKardashian has brought three children into the world and has spread a hate list to promote her new fragrances,” one Twitter user wrote. “What example is this setting for the next generation?”

“She has a newborn and all we hear about is her ‘haters’ and another naked selfie,” another commenter wrote. “She’s too old for this petty s**t.”

She is absolutely INFANTILE. Who does this at her age & has the time with 3 children under 5, one a brand newborn baby to the world? What an “excellent” mother & role model right there. Abysmal. Hands down, I’d be honoured also to be on that hate list if I were you also Piers ???? — Samantha Em (@SamanthaEm10) February 2, 2018

For more on Kim Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day hate list, check out the video below.