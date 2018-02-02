Kate Middleton Hits Prince William With A Snowball On Their Last Day In Norway

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently went on a trip to Sweden and Norway, where they took part in various events and activities. As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take their final look at the slopes of Oslo, the 36-year-old Duchess could not help but throw a snowball at her unsuspecting husband, Prince William.

Kate Middleton continues to captivate the minds and hearts of her followers, as newly-released photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s recent trip to Norway showed Kate playfully trying to start a snowball fight with Prince William. In the photos, Kate can be seen making a snowball while Prince William unknowingly looks at her.

Kate then threw the snowball at him and tried to initiate a snowball fight, but the 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge did not seem to be in the mood to get into a snowball fight with his pregnant wife. People reports that Prince William happily told Kate that it was too cold to throw snowballs at each other, which pretty much ended the royal couple’s snowball fight.

Many of the couple’s followers were pleased to see Prince William and Kate’s relationship, as these two do things the same way normal couples do. As parents, Prince William and Kate have also been vocal about trying to raise their children as good and normal kids instead of raising them to grow up spoiled.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Kate and Prince William went on the trip to Sweden and Norway on their own and without their two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. However, the Duchess of Cambridge felt that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte would have loved to go there, especially since their eldest son has already tried skiing when he was 2.

This was taken as a fun and playful way to end their Norway trip despite the controversies that came with it. According to Cosmopolitan, the Duchess of Cambridge was recently slammed by some critics over her bobble hat.

Kate, who is often applauded for her fashion choices, was criticized when many of her followers noticed that her bobble hat, designed by Eugenia Kim, was made of real fur. Kensington Palace, however, was quick to respond to the criticisms and clarified that the Duchess of Cambridge’s bobble hat was made of faux fur, but many continue to be unconvinced by the palace’s statement.