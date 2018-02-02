Karlie Redd Slams ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Emanuel

Karlie Redd and Ceaser Emanuel’s relationship was over almost as fast as it started. Despite that, it doesn’t look like the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star is done trashing her former man. When an opportunity to take another shot at the owner of Black Ink, the NYC tattoo shop featured on the VH1 hit Black Ink Crew, she didn’t hesitate.

It all started when Karlie Redd posted a funny video of a man in the shower as he tries to wash the body wash off the top of his head. Every time the man rinses off, his girlfriend (or someone on the outside) keeps squirting more of the soap product onto his head so the soap bubbles just keep in coming.

“Fellas What Would You Do If your Girl Did this To You? I’m petty like this!” the caption reads, followed by a crying/laughing emoji and a call for her fans to comment.

None of this was Ceaser-related at all until someone chimed in on the comments and said “Dats prolly Ceaser” before tagging Karlie. She saw the comment and apparently just couldn’t help throwing some major shade at her former Black Ink Crew boyfriend.

Karlie Redd responded to the comment and said, “@laauhmikee I didn’t know he take showers.”

Ceaser has said previously that he and Karlie Redd only dated for a few months before splitting up. After the fact, he called the LHHATL star out for several things, including her claims that the two had been celibate. The two hooked up as he worked on the launch of Black Ink Crew in Atlanta, an extension of his NYC tattoo shop, according to Rolling Out.

As for why they broke up? Ceaser said that his short romance with Karlie was just too volatile and full of drama. When asked about the specifics of their split, Ceaser blamed it all on an altercation between Karlie and Sky.

The reason? Because Sky was hanging around Tommie Lee, another LHHATL star, and she didn’t like it. It’s no secret that Karlie and Tommie have had their share of drama, and she apparently didn’t want Tommie moving in on her Black Ink Crew boyfriend and friends.