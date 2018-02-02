‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Leaves Briana DeJesus In Miami After Her Baby Daddy Shows Up

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin surprised fans when he showed up in Miami this week to be with ex-girlfriend, Briana DeJesus, while she recovered from plastic surgery. However, things went from bad to worse for Javi and Briana when DeJesus’ baby daddy showed up as well.

According to a February 2 report by Radar Online, Javi Marroquin had planned to go to L.A. for the week but changed his plans to head to Florida in order to be there for Briana DeJesus while she recovered from plastic surgery. Briana revealed she was getting a tummy tuck, liposuction, a breast augmentation, and her backside shaped. Before her surgery, DeJesus took to social media to post a video which featured Marroquin by her side.

However, things turned sour after Briana DeJesus’ surgery. After the procedure, the Teen Mom 2 star went live on Instagram to update her fans, and viewers immediately noticed that Briana’s baby daddy Devoin Austin was with her. In the video, Devoin, who is the father of Briana’s oldest daughter, Nova, was seen holding DeJesus’ youngest child, Stella, whose father is Luis Hernandez. Later, Devoin told fans on social media that they were “accurate” in assuming that Javi had left Briana due to his presence there.

Later, Javi Marroquin told the site that he “never should have went” to Miami with Briana DeJesus. The Teen Mom 2 dad opened up about the situation, saying there was a “reason” that he and Briana had broken up and that his time in Miami with her “reassured” him of that. Javi also claimed that Devoin Austin’s presence isn’t the reason he left.

In January, Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus revealed that they had split after four months of dating, and multiple feuds with Javi’s ex-wife and their Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry. Briana revealed that one of the reasons Marroquin ended the relationship was because he had a problem with her choosing to get plastic surgery, as well as the fact that they live in different states.

Teen Mom 2 fans can watch Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus’ relationship play out when the show returns for new episodes on MTV later this year.