‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Surprising Guest Could Ruin Hope & Rafe’s Wedding

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope and Rafe may be in for some big trouble in their relationship. As many DOOL fans will remember, Rafe has been keeping a huge secret from his fiance, and it could come back to haunt him, or even cause him to lose the one person who means the most to him.

According to a Feb. 2 report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fan favorite, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), has been keeping a major secret, and it’s eating him up inside. As viewers will remember, after a huge fight with his fiance, Hope Brady, Rafe ran into the arms of his ex-wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and the two friends had a one night stand. The pair was merely comforting each other during difficult times in their lives, and Hope had given Rafe his engagement ring back. However, Rafe knows that Hope would be devastated if she found out about the fling.

It was previously revealed on Days of our Lives that Hope’s daughter, Ciara Brady, overheard Sami and Rafe talking about keeping their one night stand a secret. Eventually, after having it out with Rafe, Ciara agreed to keep the information quiet as well. However, yet another person in Salem knows about Rafe’s secret, and she could be the person who could ruin everything for Hope and Rafe.

Carrie Brady recently returned to Salem to help her parents Anna and Roman out of a legal jam involving Andre DiMera’s murder. However, she also let Rafe know that she was in on his little secret. Carrie revealed to Rafe that her sister, Sami, had told her about their night together, and now another person knows of Rafe’s infidelity. In addition, Hope will invite Carrie to the couple’s wedding, which could be a huge mistake since she knows exactly what Rafe did.

In the latest #DAYS, Carrie returns to Salem to defend her parents.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/hy3tMUoGfc — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 2, 2018

There has been some speculation that someone is going to ruin Hope and Rafe’s happy ending, and that person could easily be Carrie since she has some very powerful knowledge. Other Days of our Lives fans believe that Sami could eventually come back to Salem with the news that she’s pregnant with Rafe’s child, but it seems that viewers will just have to tune in to see how it all plays out.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.