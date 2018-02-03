Kristen Stewart Kisses Girlfriend Stella Maxwell As Robert Pattinson Hangs Back With Katy Perry

The romance between Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, is not dying down. Despite the fact the Twilight star spent much of 2016 dating around, it looks like she is completely settled down with the Victoria’s Secret model. Kristen and Stella may be celebrating their one-year anniversary, but the other Twilight star, Robert Pattinson, is trying to navigate his new single life and potentially figure out where he stands with Katy Perry.

The 27-year-old actress had a full year of acting as well as promoting and even directing her own movies. After coming back from the Sundance Film Festival, the Personal Shopper actress was seen investing time in the love of her life at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

“The couple was adorable as ever as they enjoyed a dinner date with friends in Hollywood,” reports Metro. “Kristen, 27, was seen rocking a two-tone bleached cropped haircut with a skull-patterned denim jacket as she dined out with Stella and two friends at a French restaurant in LA. Despite having company, Stella, also 27, was seen making lovey-dovey eyes at the Twilight actress, and the pair shared a sweet kiss at the table.”

As a model, Stella keeps an active Instagram account. However, she never posts about her girlfriend, despite the fact that they have no qualms about being seen together publicly. She does post about her shared life with Kristen Stewart, often uploading pictures with their adopted dog.

Winter ???? A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Dec 13, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

With Kristen’s long-term relationship flourishing, Robert Pattinson is trying to figure out if he wants to jump into another one after breaking up with his fiancée, FKA twigs. This past fall, he called it quits with the British singer and was quickly rumored to be heating things up with Katy Perry.

The 31-year-old actor and the 33-year-old singer were seen having a “romantic dinner date at Taix French Restaurant” in late January, according to Hollywood Life, sparking the old rumors that they may become an item. From the reports from an insider, it looks like their future depends on Robert Pattinson.

“Katy would dive into a relationship with Rob in seconds, but she feels she is in Rob’s friend zone,” a source told Hollywood Life. “And she is right because Rob is scared to pull the trigger because he doesn’t want to get into a full relationship with the possibility to make things complicated and maybe end up losing a lifelong friend if they were to break up.”

For the most part, their romance has been hampered by the fact that she is currently on tour.

The Good Time star also has been busy getting his new film off the ground. He spent a lot of time at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival promoting Damsel with his co-star Mia Wasikowska. The movie has generated mostly positive reviews.

“Damsel is a good film, particularly because of its acting and originality, but falls short of greatness,” Roger Ebert wrote.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up shortly after she cheated on him with a Hollywood director.