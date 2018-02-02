Meghan Markle Breaks Another Royal Protocol, Wears A Suit For Her First Evening Event

All eyes were on Meghan Markle last night when she accompanied Prince Harry at the Endeavor Fund Awards in London. The event marked Meghan’s first evening affair since her royal engagement, and the former Suits star certainly made another impressionable fashion statement.

Proving that she won’t let convention stifle her style, Meghan Markle stepped out wearing a suit with matching pants at the formal gathering. According to the Independent UK, last night’s event was a black-tie awards ceremony in honor of army veterans. While it is a known protocol for female royals to wear a dress when appearing at evening functions, Meghan decided to stay true to her identity.

The 36-year-old American actress chose a chic blazer-and-trousers ensemble from renowned British designer Alexander McQueen. She paired it with black pumps and kept her hair simple and loose.

This isn’t the first time for Meghan to make headlines with her understated and unconventional fashion sense. In her past official appearances with Prince Harry, the former Hollywood actress has famously rocked a messy bun when royal women are expected to go for a more formal hairstyle. She’s also gone for mismatched jewelry and bags in favor of more traditional accessories.

Despite her laidback and seemingly un-royal look, Meghan Markle is quickly becoming a royal fashion icon in her own right just like her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Like Kate, many of Meghan’s outfits have sold out immediately after the future princess was seen wearing them.

Meghan Markle presents the Celebrating Excellence Award to Daniel Claricoates, who completed multiple tours in Afghanistan, at the ‘Endeavour Fund Awards’ Ceremony at Goldsmiths Hall on February 1, 2018 in London, England. Ben Stansall - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November, Meghan Markle has attended a string of official events with her royal fiance. Last night at the Endeavor Fund Awards, she made her public speaking debut when she took the podium to present an award to Daniel Claricoates, a Royal Marine veteran.

“I’m truly privileged to be here,” Markle said before handing out the award.

According to People, Meghan is a total “Hollywood pro” as she confidently spoke in front of the crowd. Clearly, her years in the entertainment industry has honed her public speaking skills. And as Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle is expected to make more public appearances where she will need to address different audiences.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated royal wedding will take place on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.