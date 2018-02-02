Big things are bound to happen in Black Panther, which is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe flick of the year. However, some believe that T’Challa’s standalone movie is somehow disconnected from other MCU films, showcasing only a few actors who have appeared in previous flicks. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that there will be references to superheroes who will soon need the help of the King of Wakanda. Will Captain America’s new shield have a brief cameo ahead of its debut in Avengers: Infinity War?

Fans who have been following the MCU flicks are already aware that Steve Rogers no longer has the shield Howard Stark had presented him in Captain America: The First Avenger. Tony Stark had forced Steve to surrender the shield in Civil War but there is a possibility that Chris Evans’ character will get a new one in Avengers: Infinity War. But will audiences get a glimpse of the shield in Black Panther this February?

The possibility of Captain America’s new shield making an appearance in Black Panther has a lot to do with the creator of the awesome new prop. According to ComicBook, the shield could be created by Shuri, one of Wakanda’s tech-savvy residents. Actress Leticia Wright had already teased on being a part of the Avengers: Infinity War cast, but there are speculations that the shield she will make for Steve Rogers will show up in Chadwick Boseman’s film.

But what exactly will Captain America’s new shield look like? There is little doubt that it will display its Wakandan roots. Fans recently took to social media to share a picture of an Avengers: Infinity War toy showing Steve Rogers with the shield. Hopefully, audiences will get a glimpse of the shield in Black Panther.

Marvel

So what are the chances that Chris Evans will pop up in the MCU flick? Captain America might be a long way from Wakanda, which means fans will need to wait for Avengers: Infinity War to see the superhero in action. However, some are hopeful that the Winter Soldier will lend a hand to T’Challa. Black Panther might also feature the shiny new arm the Wakandans have constructed for Bucky Barnes.

Black Panther will hit theaters on February 16. Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled for release on May 4.