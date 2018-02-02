See Which One Direction Members Wished Harry Styles A Happy Birthday

Harry Styles turned 24 today. If you weren’t aware of this fact on your own, you probably found out when you encountered one of the Tweets in the #HappyBirthdayHarryStyles tag on Twitter. Harry’s birthday is obviously a huge deal to his fans, as evidenced by the nearly 100 thousand Tweets that have accumulated in the tag over the past day, but what about his band members? Ever since One Direction went on an extended hiatus at the close of 2015, their fans have nervously waited to see if the guys would remain close, often using social media interactions — in this case, birthday wishes– as a barometer of the current status of their relationship.

One Direction fans will be glad to know that two out of three members wished Harry a happy birthday, reports ET Online.

First up was Niall Horan, who took to Twitter in the early morning hours of Thursday to post a message for Harry.

@Harry_Styles happy birthday Harold. Have a great day pal

Liam Payne followed Niall a few hours later with a birthday tweet of his own.

@Harry_Styles happy birthday H! Enjoy your day x

Louis Tomlinson, who just celebrated his 26th birthday this past Christmas Eve, is the only current member who didn’t wish the Dunkirk star a happy birthday via social media. Though it’s possible that he contacted Harry in private, Louis may have been feeling slighted because Harry Styles didn’t wish him a happy birthday a few weeks ago.

Unsurprisingly, former One Direction member, Zayn Malik didn’t offer Harry Styles a birthday wish either. Since Zayn abruptly departed the band in 2015, there have been nearly constant rumors circulating that there was tension between him and Harry. Zayn eventually confirmed those rumors when he admitted that he and Harry were never really friends while in the group, something that came as a shock to their fans.

Even without those birthday wishes, Harry has much to be thankful for. The new trend of fan appreciation is donating money to charity on behalf of your favorite celebrities. This year, Harry Styles’ fans raised money for several different initiatives, but the most popular campaign seems to have been for Drop4Drop, an organization that strives to provide clean water for areas that need it most. So far, they have surpassed their goal of $24,000.

The gesture was not lost on Harry, who alluded to his fans’ charitable giving in a Tweet thanking fans for all of the birthday love.