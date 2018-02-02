‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13: Gina Kirschenheiter Reportedly Added To Cast

Gina Kirschenheiter has reportedly joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for its upcoming 13th season.

According to a new report, Gina Kirschenheiter was brought to the show by longtime cast member Tamra Judge, who has been starring on the show since its third season and also appeared briefly in her own spinoff special, Tamra’s OC Wedding.

“I can officially confirm that Gina Kirschenheiter has signed on as a [Real Housewives of Orange County] newbie,” Real Housewives 101 reported on January 31.

As the outlet explained, there is also one other woman who is currently finalizing her contract as The Real Housewives of Orange County film crew prepares for the start of production next week. As for who the other woman may be, rumors have been swirling that the number two spot will be given to Tatiana Beebe.

Online, Gina Kirschenheiter and Tatiana Beebe appear to be close friends of one another and have also been seen spending time with Tamra Judge in recent weeks. Beebe has even been spotted at one of Judge’s CUT Fitness events in Southern California.

Real Housewives 101 was first to share news of Gina Kirschenheiter and Tatiana Beebe’s possible roles on the 13th season of the show and did so in mid-January. A short time later, All About the Real Housewives confirmed with Tamra Judge that the two women had auditioned for the show.

News of Gina Kirschenheither and Tatiana Beebe’s potential spots on The Real Housewives of Orange County come on the heels of Meghan King Edmonds’ announcement that she will not be returning to the show for her fourth season. As fans of the series will recall, Edmonds joined the cast for its 10th season and welcomed her first child during Season 11. Then, during the reunion special for Season 12, Edmonds’ second pregnancy was confirmed.

Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Jim, are expecting twin boys this June after undergoing a second round of in-vitro fertilization. The couple has been married since 2014, and Jim also shares four older children from previous marriages.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 is expected to air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.