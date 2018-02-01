Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard And Elon Musk ‘Definitely’ Back Together [Rumors]

There have been ongoing reports swirling that Amber Heard and her previous billionaire beau, Elon Musk, are now back on after the pair have been spotted on numerous occasions in recent months looking cozy and enjoying one another’s company.

Musk and Heard first caused speculation in early December when they were seen smooching outside a Los Angeles restaurant. Then later that month, the pair were spotted in Chile on a holiday getaway. In January, Amber and Elon enjoyed a night out at a hot club in L.A. which began to cause speculation to be considered near fact regarding a rekindling of the pair’s relationship. Now it seems their reconciliation has been fully verified after yet another outing for the two.

People indicates that Elon and Amber are “definitely” back together after the loving couple enjoyed a sushi date this week. A source told the publication that they are “definitely back together,” and that this is not their first romantic time together, as stated, because “they spent New Years together” on their South American getaway.

The publication goes on to inform readers that the restaurant they were dining at, El Taringa, “posted a photo of the crew with the actress and Musk sitting side-by-side in the left-hand corner of the photo.”

Heard and Musk were first said to be an item as far back as the summer of 2016, right after Amber had filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and also alleged domestic violence against the Pirates Of the Caribbean star. The two carried on their romance for a year and then parted ways reportedly due to their hectic schedules, despite many assuming the breakup to be over Heard’s supposedly manipulative ways, as the Inquisitr reported at the time.

Musk was quick to stamp out this rumor, and did so in an interview with Rolling Stone, during which the Tesla Founder indicated that it was Amber who broke up with him, and that he was torn up over losing the beauty.

“Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think. I was really in love, and it hurt bad,” Elon Musk stated during the interview.

Unfortunately for Heard’s ex, Johnny Depp, the star can’t seem to catch a break since her allegations and the backlash extends past Depp and to anyone who associates with the notable star. In recent months, J.K. Rowling has taken heat for supporting the casting of Johnny in the Fantastic Beasts films. Most recently, actress Nina Dobrev has sparked backlash for being photographed with, as well as fan-girling over, Depp, as Yahoo reminds.