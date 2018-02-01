Melania Trump Beats President To The Punch On Twitter By Celebrating Black History Month – Gets Crazy Comments

First Lady Melania Trump posted the below celebrations of Black History Month to her social media accounts. On Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Melania posted the same message, wherein Mrs. Trump wrote about the beginning of Black History Month making a great time for folks to come together in order to celebrate diversity. However, the message coming from Melania on Facebook and other social media platforms about “diversity” is falling flat with certain individuals leaving comments for Melania.

Melania could be credited with beating President Donald Trump to the punch on Twitter for mentioning Black History Month. As of this writing, the most recent tweet from Trump’s Twitter page – which doesn’t yet mention Black History Month – is a controversial tweet claiming his State of the Union address had the most viewership ever. Trump’s claims of record-breaking TV viewership are flat-out false, according to USA TODAY.

Whereas Trump may include a Black History Month tweet at some point during the day on Thursday, February 1, or a least during the month of February, the White House has acknowledged the month. The White House website’s page titled “President Donald J. Trump Proclaims February 2018 as National African American History Month, Issued on: January 31, 2018,” speaks of the annual observance.

Today marks the start of #BlackHistoryMonth Let this be a time to come together in a celebration of diversity. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 1, 2018

Twitter notes that #BlackHistoryMonth is a trending hashtag being used by those celebrating Black History Month. However, the Instagram account of POTUS, as seen below, lists plenty of photos and videos from his most recent State of the Union address, his first one ever. No readily findable mention of Black History Month on Trump’s Twitter, Instagram, nor his “Donald J. Trump” Facebook account could be discovered.

Instead, President Trump wrote on Facebook about traveling “to beautiful West Virginia to be with great members of the Republican Party.” Trump wrote that he would engage in meetings and discussions about DACA, immigration, and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in the comments section of Melania’s social media posts about Black History Month, there are a variety of comments about the appropriateness of the month. Some of those writing comments are arguing with one another about “black privilege” or whether or not specific months to celebrate certain heritages are still needed.

Celebrating Black History Month