Serena Williams Keeps Wedding Magic Alive With Husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams has a lot on her plate. Her baby, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, turns 5-months-old, and she is set to make a comeback at BNP Paribas soon. Additionally, Williams also has to make sure that she keeps the wedding magic alive with her new husband. But it looks like the 36-year-old tennis champion is juggling all these things — and better yet — excelling in all of them.

One of the great tennis players in history and the Reddit co-founder got married this past fall in New Orleans, attended by Hollywood A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, and their rapper husbands. The wedding was famously inspired by Beauty and the Beast. Their baby daughter was a part of the wedding party.

To keep the wedding magic alive, Serena has been doing a lot of things together with her husband. As social media mavens, they often portray their picture-perfect lives on their respective Instagram accounts, even setting one up for their 5-month-old baby so that Olympia can start accruing her own likes and followers.

Putting their lives out there in public means that they also do not shy away from paparazzi. Serena and Alexis were caught out on a dinner date in Los Angeles this week, looking casual but still very much in love.

“Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian made their latest public appearance as they stepped out for a romantic dinner date on Wednesday evening,” reports the Daily Mail. “The happy couple, who married in November, were hand in hand as they made their way into Los Angeles restaurant Matsuhisa, where they enjoyed a low-key meal.”

Their baby was nowhere in sight, presumably staying home to give their parents room to rekindle their love.

Before being sighted on this dinner outing, Serena also made time to take part in a Spartan Race that her husband organized. Despite the fact that she has her own grueling training regime to get ready for her comeback, she did not hesitate to participate in this fun event.

Spartans support Spartans. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.???? (@alexisohanian) on Jan 30, 2018 at 3:57pm PST

Even when she is being pulled in all different directions, Serena is making gains in her training. Many still believe that she is still the best female player.

“Even Serena at 80 percent was still better than all the rest when she dominated women’s tennis for so many years,” the former coach of Angelique Kerber said to the New York Times. “From Serena, I only expect the best to be honest, and I believe she will have a good chance of winning a Slam again this year.”

Serena Williams is redefining what it means to be a super mom. In between dates with her husband and training for her comeback, she still makes time to hang out with her baby daughter, whom she thinks will someday also be a tennis champion.

The American tennis player is currently leading entry list for BNP Paribas tennis tournament.