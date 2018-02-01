‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Week Of Feb. 5: Jordan Returns For Chelsea’s Exit

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that a fan favorite is on his way back to Genoa City. Darnell Kirkwood is finally back in the Young and the Restless, and it seems like Jordan will return just in time for Chelsea’s departure.

Jordan Returns

Spoilers for the week of Feb. 5 reveal that Jordan is back and he will stir up chaos on his return. Jordan had to skip town following Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) scandal. The photographer just disappeared, and now that he is back, he will have to face the consequences of his actions. Hilary already bounced back from the incident, and she is busy with her current mission — to have a baby.

Spoilers tease that Jordan’s reappearance in the Young and the Restless might have something to do with Chelsea’s disappearance from the Genoa City landscape. Jordan and Chelsea used to be partners, after all.

New Priorities

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Chelsea will receive a cryptic message. Chelsea has been behaving like a squirrel preparing for winter. She has been stashing money in Adam’s grave.

As noted in Soap Hub, the store hack in Fenmore and Chelsea’s hidden wealth seems to be linked to each other. Chelsea might have a feeling that she will need money. She had a shady past, and someone in her old life might have figured out where she is and she wants to prepare for the inevitable.

Jordan might return to warn Chelsea of someone from their shared past. It’s also possible that Jordan is in the know and he has been scheming with Chelsea to rip off Fenmore.

Pick up the latest issue of @CBSWatch magazine and find out what I just can’t live without! ???? pic.twitter.com/1ZcBksmUJQ — Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) January 22, 2018

Chelsea may not be a computer wiz, but she can always ask some of the people she knew from her old life. Chelsea doesn’t seem to be concerned about Fenmore which makes her one of the top suspects in the scam.

The sudden shift in her priorities might be an indication that she just discovered something. One theory is that Chelsea found that Adam is still alive, and she plans to stay off the grid with him.

Young and the Restless cast four roles, and one of those seems to be a mystery character, one of those might have something to do with Chelsea’s exit. Whatever Chelsea’s motives might be, Young and the Restless spoilers tease she will have another interaction with Jordan before she leaves GC.