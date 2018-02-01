‘The Voice’ Season 14: Blake, Adam, Kelly & Alicia Sing In Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial [Video]

The Voice Season 14 coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson are gearing up for the new season – and they’re heading to the country to do it. NBC just unveiled the brand new Super Bowl commercial for the singing show ahead of the big game on February 4, where Blake, Adam, Alicia, and Kelly all hilariously sing together in a parody musical.

The new Super Bowl ad – which debuted on Today this morning (February 1) – begins with Blake singing on the porch of a log cabin surrounded by puppies, before Adam steps in with his “amazing hair” while sipping on a little lemonade to accentuate his cheekbones.

The two are quickly then joined by Alicia – who stunned at the 2018 Grammy Awards earlier this week with no makeup – as she plays the piano on the front porch of the country house to mark her big return to the singing competition after skipping out on Season 13 last year.

Kelly, who’s appearing as a coach on the NBC series for the very first time this year, then makes her way into the scene as she walks through a field with a huge train on her dress followed by hundreds of audience members and a choir.

That’s when host Carson Daly also pops in with The Voice coaches as they sing together on the porch, appearing in the crowd while holding a baby cow.

The full commercial marks the first time all four of the current coaching panel have sung together, and is set to debut in full on TV during NBC’s coverage of the Super Bowl on February 4 when the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Carson introduced the commercial during Today’s “The Daily Click” segment, calling it “something special” from both himself and his friends at The Voice before then joking that he chose not to sing in the ad because he “knows [his] lane.”

But while Shelton may have injected a little country into his fellow coaches for the new Super Bowl commercial, it turns out that he actually didn’t get all the country artists on his team for Season 14.

Though Shelton traditionally attracts the majority of country auditionees onto Team Blake during The Voice’s blind audition rounds, Kelly revealed earlier this month that that actually wasn’t necessarily the case this time around as she fought hard to steal them.

Just days before The Voice’s Season 14 Super Bowl commercial debuted via Today, Clarkson teased that she stole at least one country act out of Blake’s grip when they filmed the blind audition rounds last year.

“[Contestants] think they’re betraying country music when they don’t pick him,” Clarkson said of wannabe country stars always picking Blake, her friend of several years due to her husband Brandon Blackstock being his manager.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

She then joked that she actually had to “freaking fight” Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend to get those acts on Team Kelly.

“It is hard to get a country artist on your team. We did, but it was really hard,” continued Kelly. “It’s a really hard thing to navigate when [Blake’s] been on there for 14 seasons.”



The Voice’s new Super Bowl commercial will air in full during the 2018 Super Bowl on NBC on February 4. Season 14 will then debut on the network on February 26.