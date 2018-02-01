Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Attend Bible Study Amid Breakup Rumors

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were seen together Wednesday night when they attended bible study in L.A. Rumors have been swirling that the pair have been on the verge of a breakup, but it looks like they’re still an item for now.

Metro reports that Jelena fans can “let out a huge sigh of relief” because the two are still together.

As the tweet shows, Gomez and Bieber were dressed casually when photographed on their way to church. Selena wore a white sweater and denim jeans with her hair pulled back into a loose ponytail while Justin had on a blue hoodie and baggy sweat pants wearing a baseball cap.

Breakup rumors about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber started when it was revealed how much Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefey, was in disapproval of her daughter’s seeing Bieber. The fact they haven’t been seen together, and that Justin posted a cryptic message on Instagram has added fuel to the speculations as well. Bieber recently posted a photo of him on the social media platform hugging a tree and adding the caption, “Now I know what love is.” Naturally, it had fans wondering if this was a sign he and Gomez split up. He was smiling broadly in the image, which also could’ve indicated he was content with his life and it was his offbeat way of expressing that.

Selena Gomez has been very quiet on Instagram. Her last post was on January 6 and she keeps her romance with Justin Bieber under wraps when it comes to social media.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are all smiles as they are spotted together amid break-up rumours https://t.co/K2uah6Vox2 — Metro (@MetroUK) February 1, 2018

Life & Style magazine reports via Hollywood Life that Selena and Justin have been “arguing nonstop.” Part of the reason was said to be Gomez being unable to get over her jealousy issues. When Bieber went away with his mother when she was working in New York City, a source said she was “bitter.” When they went to the Maldives, Selena was calling her on-off-again boyfriend so often that he finally put his phone on silent. The insider alleged that Justin is fed up with Selena’s “overbearing” behavior.

The report went on to say that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have decided to keep their relationship private, especially since Gomez is tired of having to justify their relationship to her mother.