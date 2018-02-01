Pregnant Tia Mowry is proving that she’s most definitely a natural beauty as she went totally makeup free to show off her bare growing baby bump in a bikini in sweet photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The star, who announced her second pregnancy last year, shared the stunning photo with her more than 4.6 million followers on January 31 and revealed that she’s “embracing” her changing body.

Tia, who’s twin sister to Tamera Mowry-Housley, proudly showed off her bump in a crop top bikini and swim in the new photo she shared online, which was taken by her husband of almost a decade, Cory Hardrict.

“Embracing these curves and loving every bit of it!” Mowry told her more than 4 million followers in the caption of the upload, adding the hashtag, #pregnancy.

Fans then heaped praise on the actress for stripping away the filters and the makeup for the all-natural bikini bump photo, leaving sweet messages for the star – who’s already mom to 6-year-old son Cree – in the comments section where they thanked her for keeping it real when it comes to her second pregnancy.

“I adore this photo @tiamowry,” one Instagram user told Mowry after seeing her looking happy and healthy in her most recent bump snap.

“Beautiful woman,” another fan told the pregnant star in the comments section, while a third wrote after seeing the Instant Mom actress makeup free and proudly flaunting her growing baby bump in a bikini that Tia was “Blessed and beautiful.”

“[You] look so beautiful & I love how [you] are embracing your pregnancy!!” Instagram user @mrsceomom then added after seeing Mowry embrace her body while pregnant with her second child in her latest social media upload this week.

Tia and husband Cory confirmed that they were expecting their second child back in November and have since confirmed that they will be giving son Cree a little baby sister.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Since then, Mowry has been very open about her struggles with fertility while trying to get pregnant again, telling People in a new interview that she actually didn’t think she’d ever be able to give her son a sibling naturally.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to have a second child, and it’s been over seven years since my first pregnancy,” she said of her battle with endometriosis. “We did try for a long time. It was hard. But I didn’t give up.”

Tia also told the outlet that she’s full of “joy” right now and is embracing every moment of being pregnant again because she knows this could potentially be her last pregnancy.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:20am PST

“Who knows if I’ll ever be able to get pregnant again?” Mowry said. “So I am embracing and enjoying every moment.”

As for what’s next for the star, Tia teased last year that she’ll be reunited with sister Tamera on-screen for a reboot of the popular ’90s series Sister, Sister.

Tia told Entertainment Tonight back in October – shortly before announcing her pregnancy – that the cast were “closer than ever” to being back on TV and added that she was “excited” to bring the show, which ran for five seasons from 1994 to 1999, back to life.