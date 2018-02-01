Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Future Children Might Not Be Addressed As Prince Or Princess, Here’s Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very vocal about their desire to have their own kids. And with their marriage just around the corner, many are expecting to see more royal babies in the future.

However, a new report suggests that the couple’s offsprings will not be able to use the title of prince or princess unlike their cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

According to Good Housekeeping, there are strict and specific rules in using titles for royal children. Apparently, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be blessed with their own kids, they will not be able to apply the same title that Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s children currently use.

This is reportedly due to the Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917. In the said decree, “the grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms.”

This explains why Prince George has the title, while the rest of his royal cousins are not addressed the same way. Interestingly, despite the said decree, Queen Elizabeth II stepped in to give Princess Charlotte and her future siblings the same title afforded to Prince George.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future kids will not be called prince or princess, according to reports. WPA Pool / Getty Images

With that in mind, many are wondering if the Queen will make the same exception once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their own children. After all, the monarch is reportedly “more relaxed” with rules and traditions as time passes by.

So what will be the title of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future kids? According to the outlet, they will use the royal family’s surname, which was selected by the Queen herself.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte use the royal titles ever since they were born. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

For instance, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their children Andrew and Alice, they will be addressed as Lord Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Lady Alice Mountbatten-Windsor, not Prince Andrew and Princess Alice.

Prince Charles bonds with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry during a ski trip. Pascal Le Segretai / Getty Images

However, once Prince Charles ascends the throne, they will automatically become prince and princess too as the grandchildren of the new monarch. He also has the right to issue new rules to be applied to his future grandchildren.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19, 2018, at the St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.