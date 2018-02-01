WWE Rumors: Challengers For Alexa Bliss In Inaugural Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Revealed

Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss is set to defend her title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s not only the most difficult defense for Bliss but also a historic event for the WWE. Just a month after the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Bliss will defend her championship in the inaugural Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

As recapped by WWE.com, Monday Night Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced the next step in the evolution of the women’s division in the WWE. The winner of the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match will have the honor of walking into WrestleMania 34 as the Raw women’s champion and possibly defend it against Asuka.

Bliss was not pleased about the news because she has to defend her championship against five other WWE superstars. Not only that, Alexa has to do it inside one of the most hellacious structures in WWE history, the Elimination Chamber. The redesigned chamber 26 feet tall made of steel and chain, which has an approximate total weight of 16 tons.

Women from Monday Night Raw are expected to have qualification matches as early as next week. Besides Bliss and Asuka, there are only seven active superstars in the division that include Bayley, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and Sonya Deville. Alicia Fox is currently out with a broken tailbone while Paige is facing retirement due to a neck injury.

According to Cageside Seats, the WWE has already penciled in the five women who are going to challenge for Alexa Bliss’ Raw women’s championship. The report noted that Bayley, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, Mickie James, and Nia Jax are expected to make history in the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Bayley has been down the pecking order after months of terrible booking while Banks recently had an amazing match with Asuka. Deville, on the other hand, is improving every week along with Mandy Rose while Paige serves as their manager. Mickie is a veteran that will help in the match while Nia is lost in the shuffle after Enzo Amore’s release from the WWE.

This will be the first title defense of Alexa Bliss since October last year. Bliss has held the championship since August 28, the longest reign in the title’s history. Despite the incredible challenge of the Elimination Chamber Match, Alexa might have an even bigger test if she survives – Asuka.

Alexa Bliss celebrates with her Raw Women’s Championship on Monday Night Raw. WWE

It’s an amazing time for women in the WWE with another historic match. The company has now held a Hell in Cell, Money in the Bank, and Royal Rumble for the division in the past couple of years, and it will likely continue this year with the addition of Ronda Rousey.