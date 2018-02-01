Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Reportedly On Verge Of Breaking Up As Selena Remains Silent On Social Media

Could there be trouble in paradise again for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber? Their storied romance has seen a lot of bumps in the road over the course of many years and has been subject to a lot of controversy.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Justin Bieber has been trying to win over Selena’s mom ever since the pair got back together in October. As most fans know, Selena’s mother Mandy reportedly does not think that Bieber is good for Selena’s health and blames Bieber for Gomez having to go to rehab.

To make matters worse, the Inquisitr also reported that Selena has been irritated since Bieber has recently been texting his old rumored flame, Kourtney Kardashian. Gomez allegedly fears that the two may hook up again. And to add to the list of controversy, Hollywood Life reports that the lovebirds have been fighting constantly as of late.

“Selena and Justin have been arguing nonstop,” a source told the publication before going on to say that the couple is on the “verge” of a breakup.

As has been reported in the past, Gomez reportedly has been having a tough time with her jealousy issues, even getting mad when Bieber went on vacation with his mother in the Maldives while she worked in New York City. In turn, it’s reported that Bieber still cares for Gomez but is at his “wit’s end” with Selena’s jealousy issues.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez make hot yoga look so good. https://t.co/s9MpFc7ASh pic.twitter.com/UeLk5cAEDg — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) January 30, 2018

In addition to their rumored relationship issues, many fans are wondering why Gomez has been radio silent on both Instagram and Twitter. The last post from the 25-year-old’s Instagram came on January 6, when Selena posted a photo of herself on the steps of her childhood home in Grand Prairie, Texas. On Twitter, Gomez has yet to tweet anything this year. In fact, her last post came on December 20, just days before Christmas.

But her absence from social media has not stopped Gomez’s fans from taking to her Instagram account to let the singer know that her presence on the social media platform is missed.

“Please come back! Miss you so much!”

“Where are you Selena,” another asked.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 6, 2018 at 9:43pm PST

Behind Instagram themselves, Selena Gomez is the most followed person on the social media platform with over 133 million followers to date, according to Social Blade. It’s clear to see that people just love the singer and are watching her every move.

It’s only a matter of time before the songstress posts again — but it will be interesting to see if her next post will be as a single woman or as Justin Bieber’s girlfriend.