‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa-Mariah Hash Things Out, Lily-Cane Make A Decision & Chelsea Lies

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, February 1, reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) recreates Paris at home for Lily (Christel Khalil). Lily misses a call from Ashley (Eileen Davidson), who leaves her a message about work. Cane appears in a Franch waiter’s uniform and hands his wife a menu. He tells her he cleared her schedule and they have the house to themselves. The talk turns to Sam, who Lily is still struggling to accept. She admits she has some trouble connecting to him, but she will in time. She loves having Cane around.

According to SheKnows Soaps, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Reed(Tristan Lake Leabu) argue about the teenager sleeping in and not doing his homework. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Reed feels disrespected by his mother and father, as he believes they should have let him know about them reuniting. J.T. looks confused as he thought his son would be happy about having his family back together. Reed snaps that the only family he remembers is with Billy and his mom.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) kiss and he asks if she put the cash in the bank. She tells him that she took care of it and the money is safe and sound. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) arrives with the news about the fake mirror website selling Chelsea 2.0 clothes.

Phyllis explains that Hilary(Mishael Morgan) brought it to their attention and they figure that it might be an inside job. Phyllis informs her that they will catch whoever did this and she will keep her in the loop.

Nick wonders why every time he mentions the cash, she tenses up. Chelsea admits that she knew that Adam had a backup plan, but never told her the details. Nick assures her that she can talk to him about anything, even if it’s about Adam.

#YR CDN Recap: JT signs on for a 'side hustle' with Phyllis, Cane wants to renew vows, and Nikki gives Ashley permission to pursue Victor! https://t.co/JX5BlyGMOM pic.twitter.com/ApghbZvkLq — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) January 31, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. calls Cane, who doesn’t want to meet at work. J.T. checks his phone for a message from Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to touch base with her about Reed’s behavior.

Phyllis sees J.T. sitting alone at the club and starts a conversation with him. He opens up about his divorce to which Phyllis says that Victoria is lucky to have him. She reassures him about Reed, noting that parenting a teenager is difficult.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that J.T. complains that work at Chancellor Industries isn’t as fulfilling as he had hoped. Phyllis suggests he take a side job that would bring him some excitement. He isn’t sure it’s a good idea, but she swears no one will ever find out.

Today on #YR, Tessa seeks forgiveness from Mariah. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/CTQOGa8BiD pic.twitter.com/vi1rPK3P7Y — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 31, 2018

At Hamiton-Winters office, Devon (Bryton James) reveals Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) are the only two invited. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Devon admits there is too much tension between them and he doesn’t want any negative energy at work. Devon insists they have to fix things between each other.

Once alone, Tessa apologizes for using her journal for a song. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tessa believes that they made a beautiful song together, even though it was wrong of her to steal it. Mariah says that she cannot trust her.

Tessa asks if there is anything she can do to make things right between them. She suggests they start over. Mariah admits that she could never hate her, but isn’t sure if things will ever be the same.

RT if you think these two are a force to be reckoned with. #YR pic.twitter.com/xiaEfp8Zmy — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 31, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily runs into Ashley, who lets her know she officially works at Newman Enterprises and will be making big changes to Brash & Sassy. Ashley thinks the changes will translate to “major sells.” She informs Lily that she plans to use her in a way that Victoria never did.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) chats with Ashley about Victor (Eric Braeden). Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki informs Ashley that she and Victor have an agreement and she is free to have a relationship with him if she wants. Ashley assures Nikki that she has no intention of rekindling anything with Victor. Nikki understands but assures her that if she changes her mind, she can have Victor.

At Lily’s home, Cane gives her a bracelet and suggests they renew their vows. Lily agrees and reassures him that she never stopped loving him.

Back at GC Buzz, Mariah listens to Tessa song.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.