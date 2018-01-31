Mel Gibson Moves Forward With ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel, Jim Caviezel Returns As Jesus

Jim Caviezel gets his second coming as Jesus in the Passion of the Christ sequel. The talented actor will reprise his role as Jesus in a film centered around the resurrection. The 49-year-old actor is in talks to reprise his role as the religious figure that will center around Jesus’ resurrection. He played Jesus in the 2004 film that focused on the 12 days before the religious figure’s crucifixion.

Mel Gibson, who will direct the movie, told Stephen Colbert in 2016 that the film is about three years off since it is a big project. He claimed that it was not based on one event, but told the story of how Christianity came to be. He suggests that the film will do more than just tell the story, but it will make you feel like you are part of the story.

According to EW, Randall Wallace, the writer who penned The Passion of the Christ, revealed he was working on the Resurrection screenplay and that it was a huge project.

The first thing we know about the movie is that Jim Caviezel is back as Jesus. According to People, Gibson and Caviezel decided to embark on this project together. Mel wasn’t sure he could pull it off without Jim’s help.

One of the first things that Gibson said about the sequel was that it would pick up right where the last one left off — Jesus’ resurrection. Another thing Mel said was that it would be different than any other religious film. The actor feels this movie could be his biggest hit yet.

John Phillips / Getty Images

The Passion of the Christ sequel has many people’s interest piqued, but they will have to wait to see the flick. Gibson believes the movie won’t be out for about two years, in 2020.

“It’s more than [the] single event [in the title], it’s an amazing event…. And to underpin that with the things around it is really the story,” Gibson said.

“To sort of enlighten what that means. It’s not just about the event; it’s not just some chronological telling of just that event. That could be boring, and you think, ‘Oh, we read that.'”

Caviezel believes not only will the film beat The Passion of the Christ’s record but will be the biggest film in history.

Mel Gibson plans to release the film in April of 2020.