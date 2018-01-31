Brittany Cartwright Addresses Rumors Suggesting She And Jax Taylor Are Secretly Married

Jax Taylor began wearing what appeared to be a wedding band weeks ago, and right away, rumors began swirling about a possible engagement or secret wedding.

As some fans might have noticed, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright visited a castle where she hopes to wed at the end of last month, and because of that, his suspicious ring got tongues wagging. That said, Cartwright has since confirmed that Taylor’s mystery ring doesn’t mean a thing.

“Everyone thinks we’re secretly married because of the ring that Jax has been wearing around. We’re not engaged or anything,” Brittany Cartwright confirmed to Bustle on January 29.

According to Brittany Cartwright, she and Jax Taylor aren’t focused on moving to the next step in their relationship because they’ve been through a lot in recent months, including the December 2017 passing of Taylor’s father, Ronald Cauchi. As she explained, she’s focused on being there for her boyfriend as he continues to cope with his loss, and as she remains supportive, she claims their relationship has gotten much stronger.

“It’s really changing him and he just wants to make his dad proud and his family proud,” Brittany Cartwright explained.

Just weeks before Jax Taylor’s father’s death, he was seen admitting to cheating on Brittany Cartwright with their co-star and friend, Faith Stowers. Since then, he has been exposed in a leaked audio clip, in which he criticized his girlfriend and said he had no plans to marry her.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have both faced tons of backlash due to their relationship drama on Vanderpump Rules. In addition to fans attacking Taylor on social media for his horrible treatment of Cartwright, Brittany has faced a backlash of her own due to her decision to take Taylor back, despite the fact that he cheated on her and blasted her to his mistress.

He even poked fun at Cartwright after she broke down about their relationship and said she should get an Oscar for her crying, but that wasn’t enough to send her packing.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, and Katie Maloney, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.