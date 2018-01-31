Kylie Jenner Reportedly Won’t Hire A New Nanny, Doesn’t Want New People Around Her Baby

Although most famous folks hire a nanny to help out with their newborn baby, it is reported that Kylie Jenner won’t be amongst their ranks. Instead, the 20-year-old lip kit mogul and reality TV star is planning on going at it alone and only having her mother and sisters help her with her new arrival.

According to sources close to Kylie Jenner, she is worried about new people around her baby and doesn’t want anyone she doesn’t know around the child at first.

While sources haven’t confirmed why Kylie Jenner is concerned about new people around her baby, it is possible she is worried about photos being leaked. On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it was stated that one of Kylie’s assistants was “taking advantage of a certain situation” (i.e. likely her pregnancy) by taking photos of her without permission. It is possible that Kylie will be selling her photos for a pretty penny and doesn’t want anyone who she doesn’t completely trust being around the baby at first.

It was reported that the reality TV star has asked anyone who sees her to sign a $10 million NDA (non-disclosure agreement) to keep mum about her pregnancy. Thus far, it seems everyone is keeping to it, as no one has confirmed or denied her pregnancy publicly. Even friend Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills told a media outlet that she “pleaded the fifth” when it came to Kylie’s baby bump.

The reality TV is rumored to be due next month and has taken a sabbatical from her online presence in order to enjoy all the private time she can get. She has not been photographed for several months, though the star did appear in a Calvin Klein ad that was reported to be at the very beginning of her pregnancy. Instead of showing off any potential baby bumps, the star held a quilt over her belly.

It is rumored she will reveal her pregnancy on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will air at the end of February. This might coincide with her child’s due date.