Jill Duggar Visits Jinger Duggar: Is The Alleged Family Feud Over And Is Jill On Jinger’s Birth Team?

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jill Duggar Dillard have reportedly been feuding over the past few months. Although there is no concrete proof or an admission from either sister, some fans believed this to be true due to the fact that they had unfollowed one another on social media. Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, had also preached a sermon that included warning his flock about the dangers of “false missionaries.” As Jill and her husband, Derick, are not attached to any church, fans took this as a direct dig at his sister-in-law and brother-in-law.

However, this past weekend, Jill Duggar Dillard, her husband, and brother John David Duggar visited Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo. Fans have speculated that this means their feud may have ended and that the sisters are back to their regular relationship. The sisters, however, have not been known to have been particularly close as far as their relationships with their siblings. Jessa Duggar Seewald and Jinger Duggar Vuolo are known to be very close to one another, as is Jill Duggar Dillard and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth.

Jill Duggar Dillard also finished a midwifery course not that long ago, which some fans have criticized as being a “fake” certificate or not a full midwife course. However, the reality TV star has been in attendance at many different births. Some fans think that Jill is angling to be part of sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s birth plan so that she can help her sister.

It is unclear why fans think Jill being on Jinger’s birth team would be beneficial to her, but it appears they believe that it might bring Jill some extra positive attention.

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Duggar Dillard, have been receiving some negative press lately from fans due to their constant GoFundMe campaigns. The pair asked for help in order to fund what some think is simply their life.

Additionally, Derick Dillard was allegedly fired from TLC’s Counting On, though he maintains that he and his wife, Jill, have decided that they no longer wish to be featured on the show.