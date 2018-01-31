‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny’s Dad Back For February Sweeps – Recast Mike Corbin Revealed

General Hospital spoilers reveal that sweeps brings a familiar name back into Port Charles – but not a familiar face. Today the news broke that Mike Corbin will be back for February sweeps beginning on Monday, February 5 but Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) dad will have a new face thanks to a surprising recast. Mike will reportedly stick around for a lengthy story arc, and the groundwork for his return starts tomorrow on the Thursday, February 1 episode of GH.

Max Gail Replaces Ron Hale As Mike Corbin

When troubled Mike Corbin hits town next week, he’ll be played by 70s TV icon Max Gail rather than Ron Hale who retired from show business a few years ago. It’s been a cool seven years since Mike was seen on GH, but he’s kept in touch with soap son Maurice Benard. In fact, Hale co-starred in a movie with Maurice called The Ghost and the Whale last year. Ron is pretty much retired and doesn’t work that much anymore, so the ABC soap tapped another TV vet, reported TV Line.

If you were a TV watcher back in the 70s or a fan of classic sit-coms, you’d remember Max Gail from the dry and witty Barney Miller. Gail played Detective Wojciehowicz, affectionately known on the show as “Wojo.” Gail is roughly the same age as his predecessor Ron Hale but is nowhere close to retiring. The actor did five movies last year plus guested on Hawaii Five-0. Max Gail also has soap experience with a handful of episodes of Days of Our Lives to his credit where he played Merle.

Why Is Mike Back In Port Charles?

The last General Hospital spoilers concerning Mike Corbin were back in 2010 when, once again, Sonny’s dad got himself into trouble. You may recall that Mike is a gambling addict who is usually causing heartache for Sonny and his extended family anytime he’s in town. Mike has been worked over by loan sharks and almost killed by mafia moneylenders. When Mike gambled his way into serious debt several years back, Sonny paid off what his dad owed and shipped him off to gambling rehab.

Mike has been there ever since, but new GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps for Thursday, February 1 reveal that Sonny gets a disturbing phone call that “brings up emotions from his past.” This call is about Mike. The phone call leaves Sonny on edge and on Friday, February 2, he confides in best bud Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) about the message he got about his father, Mike. Then on Monday, February 5, Sonny goes to see his dad, and they share a drink.

Great-Grandfather Baby Drama

General Hospital spoilers promise that Max Gail will be on the soap for an “extended arc” and he’s sure to encounter Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier), who is carrying his great-grandchild. While the rest of the Corinthos clan has been treating Nelle like she’s the devil, she might find a sympathetic ear in Mike. After all, not only is she pregnant with the next generation of Corinthos kid, but Mike has done more than his fair share of sinning. Mike’s no angel, and he knows it so that he might be more welcoming to Nelle.

Of course, that would put Mike at odds with Sonny and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), but he’s no shirking violet and could prove a valuable ally to Nelle. We should also see Mike process the loss of Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) since he wasn’t around for the death of his grandson. Losing someone he loved could make Mike even more open to bonding with Nelle, and General Hospital spoilers say she’s never one to miss an opportunity.

What do you think about the recast of Sonny’s dad? Soap fans will find out more about why Mike is back in Port Charles at the end of this week, then get their first glimpse of Max Gail in the role of Mike Corbin on Monday, February 5. Catch up now on the latest GH scoop for the two weeks ending February 9, Franco’s sweeps murder mystery, and Jonathan Jackson’s rumored return to the ABC soap. Watch ABC daily for new GH episodes and check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.