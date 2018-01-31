Caroline Wozniacki Wants To Steal Serena Williams’ Wedding Ideas With Fiance David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki is on a roll. Not only did she win the year-end WTA finals in Singapore, but she also snatched the championship title at this year’s Australian Open. On top of all that, she is now freshly engaged to David Lee after getting her heart broken by Rory McIlroy. Now that she is back on top of the women’s ranking and has enough love to last her a lifetime, she is now looking to create the perfect wedding of her own.

The 27-year-old Danish tennis player beat Simona Halep to secure her first major title this January. With Serena Williams out on maternity leave and Venus Williams having flunked out in the earlier rounds, the Melbourne tournament was wide open for other players to take their shot. Caroline Wozniacki rose to the challenge and completed her comeback after getting engaged to David Lee.

“It’s about time for Wozniacki, who Monday will have the added bonus of officially becoming the new No. 1 player in the world — six years to the day since she last held that distinction,” reports ESPN. “That ranks as the longest gap between stints atop the game.”

While hard work is the main reason that Caroline could climb her way back to world number one, she admitted that she could not have done it without the love from her fiance.

“For me, feeling happy, content off the court, everything is going great, helps me play better on the court,” she said to USA Today. “I don’t have any worries. I just kind of do my thing. All I think about is the yellow ball, the net, and the lines. It just makes everything much simpler.

“It’s great to know I have that amazing support,” she continued. “It makes a huge difference to me.”

That love is evident in David Lee’s Instagram feed, which is dominated by pictures of his wife-to-be. Having just retired from NBA, the 34-year-old basketball player seems to have more than enough time to be there for Caroline.

He also was the first to break the engagement news to the public.

The Danish star also could not help but show off her engagement ring throughout Australian Open.

Serena Williams, her best friend that helped Caroline get over the broken engagement to Rory McIlroy, took to Twitter to congratulate her on winning the championship.

I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. ???? from a year ago to today I'm so proud my friend so proud. Literally can't even sleep now — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 27, 2018

With a major title under her belt and the world number one ranking reclaimed, it sounds like Caroline can relax and start pondering about her wedding. Very much inspired by Serena Williams’ wedding, the 27-year-old tennis star seems to be making mental notes to herself.

“I think once you’re engaged, you start looking at things. You’re like, ‘Oh, I really like that, we’ll steal that inspiration for our own wedding,” Caroline said about Serena and Alexis’ wedding. “We had a great time. Had a lot of fun. She (Williams) looked beautiful. Little Olympia (Williams’ infant daughter) was beautiful, too. Really a special moment.”

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee have not confirmed their wedding date yet.