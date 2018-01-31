‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve Will Be On His Deathbed, Paul & Kayla Risk Everything To Help Him

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that things aren’t looking good for Steve Johnson (Steven Nichols). The beloved DOOL character is about to be in for a fight to save his life as his best friend, John Black, continues to poison him.

According to a Jan. 30 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Steve Johnson will find his health begin to deteriorate rapidly. “Patch,” as his close friends call him, will soon be on his death bed if something isn’t done. As Steve’s life hangs in the balance, Paul, Kayla, and even Will will be risking everything to try and save his life. They’ll also be looking to figure out what is going on, and why John would be trying to kill his friend.

Days of our Lives fans will soon see that Steve’s wife, Kayla Brady, will stop at nothing to save her husband. Steve and Kayla, or “Stayla” as viewers lovingly refer to them, have beaten all of the odds in the past, and Kayla intends to keep their winning streaking going. Kayla is a very determined woman, and when she learns that John has been the person causing all of Steve’s medical problems she’ll likely be livid.

Meanwhile, Paul and Will will be searching for answers about John’s double life. Paul, who has grown to look to his father as an idol, will be heartbroken to learn that John is behind Steve’s poisoning. Paul will likely believe there is an explanation for John’s actions, and he’ll set out to figure the whole thing out. Days of our Lives spoilers also reveal that Lisa Rinna will soon be returning to Salem as Billie Reed, and she could be the key to cracking the entire case. Billie will have some knowledge of what is happening to John and Steve, and why. It seems Billie could be the person who saves the day.

In the latest #DAYS, Kayla finds Steve struggling with his vision and urges him to see a doctor.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/QQVR1dF09B — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 31, 2018

As Days of our Lives fans watch Kayla, Will, and Paul rush to save Steve things will come to a head in Feb. and it seems that all will soon be explained. Hopefully, before Steve is the next Salem resident to die.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.