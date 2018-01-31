Prince Harry Will Inherit A Royal Title That Is Apparently Cursed When He Marries Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will get married on May 19th at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and expectations are that the Queen will give them the title of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they wed. However, it seems the title could be cursed because previous holders have met gruesome ends. Should the prince and his bride be worried?

Is The Title “Duke Of Sussex” Cursed?

According to the Daily Star, the last title holder was King Charles I, who was the last king born in Scotland. Following the civil war, he faced charges of treason and ended up being beheaded. He did not pass the title down to his son, Charles II.

Another Earl of Ross, Henry, Lord Darnley, was the victim of assassination in Edinburgh, no one ever caught the murderer.

Along with her new title, Markle could also be undergoing a name change after she ties the knot with her Prince. Experts believe the American actress will be known as Princess Rachel of Wales. This is because Rachel is her first name – with Meghan being her middle name – and Harry’s surname being Wales.

Harry And Meghan Will Visit Diana’s Grave

Before their wedding, Harry and Markle will be making one last trip to Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp so the couple can visit her grave. The couple last visited the site in November, and sources claim that Harry “quietly” asked his late mother for permission to propose to Markle.

Prince Harry has said that he believes that if his mom were still alive, she and Markle would be “thick as thieves.”

Markle Is Making The Wedding Her Own

New reports have also surfaced that Markle will be breaking with tradition and giving her own speech during the wedding reception, and that would be a royal first. The Suits actress is planning on giving an “affectionate tribute” to Harry and their family and friends. She might be planning on cracking a few jokes, too.

A source says that she wants the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported their relationship, and Harry loves the idea.

The couple seems to be making their own rules for their big day, and even though they will be mindful of traditions, they want the day to be about them and what they want.

Instead of choosing a chief bridesmaid, Markle has reportedly opted to have a maid of honor. Another source has claimed that the actress prefers her mother, Doria Ragland, to walk her down the aisle instead of her dad, Thomas Markle.

Fans can expect a British royal wedding with American touches, and it may even feature a few unconventional surprises.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle are set to wed on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.