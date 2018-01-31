Julie Chen Gives Official ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House Tour—See The Celebrity Speakeasy, ‘Biggest Bed Ever’

Celebrity Big Brother will feature a lot of firsts. Not only will it be the first-ever U.S. celebrity edition of the CBS reality show, but the longstanding Big Brother house has received a makeover fit for the stars. Big Brother host Julie Chen recently gave the first official tour of the Celebrity Big Brother digs (you can see the entire video below), revealing some surprising new rooms and a kitchen appliance that will keep the celeb cast hopping.

Early in the tour, Chen showed off a Big Brother first: A bright red espresso machine. Julie, who has been hosting Big Brother since 2000, said, “We have never had a specialty coffee machine in the Big Brother house until now.”

Another first is a “spa-like” bathroom, which includes two hair and makeup stations, bamboo plants, and an actual wall dividing the showers. Chen calls the bathroom “the most relaxing part of the Big Brother house.” As for that “real” wall dividing the showers, Julie added: “The celebs need their privacy.” Even with dozens of cameras watching their every move.

For the celebrity season, the Big Brother backyard is much smaller than usual. Chen says this is because the yard will be constantly torn down for competitions. The Celebrity Big Brother backyard will still contain a hot tub and a conversation pit, but some of the usual outdoor equipment—including the pool table and exercise gear—has been moved inside. An upstairs lounge includes a purple-topped pool table, while last season’s Den of Temptation has been converted into an indoor gym.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Another new room is the first-ever Big Brother “speakeasy,” which features leather couches, a bar, and board games. Julie Chen envisions a lot of scheming and strategizing going on in the lounge-like room and she even teases an “illegal bottle of whiskey” hidden under the bar. Unlike other reality shows, alcohol is not prominently featured on Big Brother.

“It feels very loungey, very intimate, very cozy,” Julie says of the dimly-lit room. “I could see a lot of private conversations happening here, and maybe some conspiring.”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

In another Big Brother first, a hallway wall is adorned with a Porsche. That’s right, a 1955 Porsche Spyder is hanging on a wall. Only in Hollywood.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Then there are the bedrooms. The 11 Celebrity Big Brother houseguests will share four bedrooms, including a glamorous turquoise and white bedroom and a Hollywood red carpet bedroom, complete with red velvet ropes and beds made up to look like black tie tuxedos.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Another Celebrity Big Brother bedroom pays tribute to iconic L.A. landmarks LAX, Rodeo Drive, and Santa Monica Blvd, while this season’s Head of Household bedroom features the “biggest bed ever to enter the universe.” Julie Chen described the style of the HOH room as 1950s “poolside cabana a la Beverly Hills.”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Celebrity Big Brother cast includes Omarosa Manigault, Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth, NBA star Metta World Peace, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, TV host Ross Mathews, The Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam, Big Time Rush’s James Maslow, MMA fighter Chuck Liddell, Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Miss Universe runner-up Ariadna Gutierreaz.

Check out the video below to see Julie Chen’s complete tour of the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.