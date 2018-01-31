Dakota Johnson Explains Awkward Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston Reaction During The Golden Globes

When Jennifer Aniston took the stage at this year’s Golden Globes, Dakota Johnson’s eyes darted in the direction of Angelina Jolie, who was seated in the audience across from her. A fan captured and posted Dakota’s not-so-subtle attempt at catching Angelina’s reaction to seeing her former romantic rival on stage. Given Jennifer and Angelina’s history, that moment naturally went viral and even turned Dakota into a meme.

On Monday, Dakota Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show and finally addressed what made her react the way that she did.

“Jennifer Aniston was on stage talking and then here’s you and you’re just staring at Angelina Jolie’s reaction,” Jimmy Fallon said, segueing into the awkward moment.

The Fifty Shades Freed star justified her actions by pointing out that she wasn’t the only person looking at Angelina Jolie. Armie Hammer’s wife was also staring at Angelina, and more directly than Dakota was, said the actress.

“I was trying to be sly about it.”

A moment later, however, Dakota stated that she may not have even been looking at Angelina.

“Truthfully, I don’t think I was really looking at her because if you look really closely at the angle of my eyes, they’re kind of over here,” she said, trailing what she felt was her gaze on the photo with her finger. Dakota then admitted that she was probably staring at the table which held the cast of Stranger Things, a show she loves.

Even without Dakota Johnson’sreaction, the moment probably would have gone viral. The public has been fixated on Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston’s feud for over a decade, which was kicked off once Angelina was accused of breaking up Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s happy home.

According to Us Weekly, Jennifer Aniston’s marriage to Brad Pitt started to fall apart in 2004. While filming the highly successful Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Brad started dating Angelina while he was still married to Jennifer. The next year, Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce. Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina, dubbed “Brangelina,” slowly became Hollywood’s most talked about couple. Over the years, the power couple had three biological kids and adopted three more for a total of six. In 2016, the couple divorced after having only been married for two years.

When you think about it, Dakota Johnson’s reaction, which you can watch her explain below, is just indicative of the public’s decade-long fixation with these two women.