NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs’ Alex Smith Headed To Redskins In NFL Trade

There had been NFL trade rumors involving the Kansas City Chiefs’ Alex Smith and now it appears he’s headed to a new team. On Tuesday night, news arrived that the Chiefs’ quarterback has been sent to the NFC’s Washington Redskins in a deal. The latest reports arrive just days after Smith was seen in the annual NFL Pro Bowl Game held in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. Here’s the latest on the Alex Smith trade to the Washington Redskins.

In a report from the Kansas City Star‘s Terez A. Paylor, it’s noted that the 33-year-old Smith has been traded to the Washington Redskins, according to sources. As of their report, the specifics of the deal are unknown, and it’s also mentioned that a trade won’t be officially completed until March 14 at 3 p.m. when the first day of the new league year starts. However, The Star‘s sources seem to have good confirmation that a deal is in place and will go forth as soon as it can.

The NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport tweeted out that the deal will involve “picks and a player.” Rapoport also said that the deal will be finalized on Wednesday and that it means Washington Redskins’ quarterback Kirk Cousins will be a free agent. It also seems to show that the Chiefs are placing faith in the future of their franchise in the hands of young quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The former Texas Tech quarterback Mahomes was the Chiefs’ draft pick at the No. 10 spot in the NFL Draft and started just one game all of last season. In that appearance, he was 22-for-35 with 284 yards and an interception while also being sacked twice.

Smith has spent five seasons as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, after being traded over from the San Francisco 49ers. This past season he threw 26 touchdowns and 4,042 yards with a passer rating of 104.7 with all of those numbers career-highs for the veteran.

Top 10 #ProBowl plays? We see you, Alex Smith. ???? pic.twitter.com/it2I5hgpSe — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 29, 2018

It’s being said that this particular deal will save Kansas City $17 million due to the fact that he was heading into the final year on his Chiefs contract with a cap number of $20.6 million for this year.