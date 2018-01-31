‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Blows Up At Eve, Brady Gets Some Pointers

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Will and Paul are going to come up with a plan. Sonny will feel awful about the divorce, and Brady will receive some pointers on how to win Eve’s favor.

A Quest for Will And Paul

In a previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Paul (Christopher Sean) overheard an alarming conversation. It seems like John (Drake Hogestyn) is trying to poison his partner and buddy. Paul wants to prove that John is not someone who will murder a person close to him. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Paul will ask for Will’s help.

Will (Chandler Massey) may have lost some memories but he doesn’t want Marlena (Deidre Hall) to come to harm. There is a connection between him and Marlena, and he will find a way to protect her. Since time is of the essence, Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that these two will move quickly. Steve is facing an autoimmune disease that seems to be acting quickly. Unless Paul and Will learn what is happening, Steve might meet his maker soon.

Kayla will have a hard time dealing with Steve’s health news, and she will try to maintain a strong front and encourage her husband to seek treatment. Why John has been poisoning Steve remains a mystery, but Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Billie’s appearance could be the key to John’s unusual actions.

Pep Talks And Love Advice

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Sonny will feel down about the divorce. Given the current situation, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) will talk to him. While giving Sonny a pep talk, Eve will share some advice about his life. While Eve has good intentions in talking to Sonny, her efforts will be unappreciated.

Sonny lost both Will and Paul, and he is having a hard time dealing with his current situation. Aside from that, Eve is not exactly in a position where she can lecture Sonny about his life.

Instead of comforting Sonny, she will just enrage him with her words of wisdom. While Eve is busy, Brady (Eric Martsolf) will also receive some tips from Victor (John Aniston) on how to win Eve’s favor. These tips might prove to be useful to Brady, but Days of Our Lives spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that his personal feelings might mess up his strategy. He is starting to feel genuine emotions towards Eve, and this can complicate things.