Kate Middleton Wears Her Most Fashion-Forward Look Ever At Black Tie Event With Swedish Royals

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed the first day of their Scandinavian charm offensive playing bandy, walking through the the snowy cobblestone streets of old Stockholm, and mingling with other guests at a star-studded black tie event.

Kate Middleton stunned in a fashion-forward gold Erdem gown featuring large ruffles at the sleeves and hem. The dress features small frills going down the front closing and around the high neck. The beautiful printed silk crepe fabric has large blue-, pink-, white-, and burgundy-colored flowers.

She wore her hair up in a low chignon, donned pearl drop earrings, and kept her makeup simple, despite the evening event.

The dress was described by People as Kate’s “most high fashioned look ever,” while the Daily Mail pointed out that this was more of a “statement look” than Kate’s usual fashion choices.

Going into dinner, the six-months pregnant Duchess of Cambridge looked delighted as she walked into the dining room on the arm of British Ambassador to Sweden, David Cairns. Academy-Award-winning Swedish actress Alicia Vikander arrived on the arm of the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

According to People, dinner started out with Scottish smoked salmon, which was accompanied with a quail egg. The next course was salad greens with horseradish cream. The main course was guinea fowl served with stir-fried vegetables and mashed potatoes. Dessert was blackberry souffle with chocolate ganache. After dessert, guests were offered an array of British cheeses.

Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Most High-Fashion Look Ever and We Are Not Sure What to Think https://t.co/UE9ye7jEBe — People (@people) January 30, 2018

Kate Middleton and Prince William started their busy day outside in the frosty cold, playing bandy, a very popular sport in Sweden. According to Express, Kate wore a black Burberry shearling-lined coat with a Eugenia Kim pom pom wool and fake fur beanie. She wore John Lewis suede gloves with fake fur trim.

There was an immediate Twitter storm accusing Duchess Kate of wearing real fur. The accusation was that the pom pom on her beanie was actually Arctic fox, but this was not correct. The Duchess does not wear real fur.

Their Royal Highnesses meet guests including Swedish actors Stellan Skarsgård and Alicia Vikander at the Residence of the British Ambassador #RoyalVisitSweden pic.twitter.com/SSZ37Iti0B — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2018

In the middle of the day, Kate Middleton wore a forest green Catherine Walker smock dress for lunch with the Swedish royals and donned a forest green fake-fur-lined coat and her snugly warm Alpaca fur hat, which she wore at Christmas, for their walk through old Stockholm.

According to the Mirror, Kate wore her “Kiki McDonough ‘special edition’ drop earrings with green amethyst, green tourmaline and diamond gems,” which she received soon after Princess Charlotte was born.

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton will spend a second day in Stockholm before they depart on Thursday morning for two days in Oslo with the Norwegian royal family.