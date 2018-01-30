Watch Stormy Daniels Interview Livestream: How To Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Interview With Alleged Trump Mistress

Stormy Daniels will be giving her first big television interview, and those who want to watch a livestream of the adult film star who allegedly carried on a year-long affair with Trump just after his son was born will be in luck.

Daniels will speak to Jimmy Kimmel just after Donald Trump’s State of the Union, and those unable to make it to a television will be able to watch it all live online.

Earlier this month, a report from the Wall Street Journal found that Trump had arranged through a lawyer to pay Daniels $130,000 just before the 2016 election in exchange for her remaining silent about their affair. The report claimed that Trump paid Daniels $10,000 for sex after meeting her at a golf tournament in 2006, and that the two carried on a relationship for close to a year.

The affair would have taken place a few months after Donald and Melania Trump were married, and shortly after Melania gave birth to the couple’s only child together, Barron.

Though Trump has denied the affair, there has been more evidence emerging supporting the tryst including a 2011 interview Daniels gave to InTouch that was never published until this month. In it, she shared some graphic details about sleeping with Donald Trump, including his directive not to “worry” about Melania.

Now, the world will get the chance to hear from Stormy Daniels — and on one of the biggest stages possible. Jimmy Kimmel will be interviewing the adult film star following President Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, and he has been hyping up the event in typically Trumpian fashion.

“I have a lot of questions for Stormy. People are excited about this,” Kimmel said in his monologue Monday night. “I have to say, I got a number of emails from a number of very envious fellow late-night talk-show hosts about this booking.”

It’s not clear if Kimmel will get answers about the alleged affair with Donald Trump, as Stormy Daniels is reportedly under a non-disclosure agreement that forbids her from talking about it. But she has given some strong hints, NOLA.com noted, including staring wordlessly at an interviewer who asked about whether she had an affair with Trump and if she is allowed to talk about it.

Daily Mail: Melania Trump’s “cheer up” day at Mar-a-Lago spa after Stormy Daniels revelations cost taxpayers $64,000 https://t.co/o3IE1i4yWt — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 30, 2018

Those who want to watch a livestream of the Stormy Daniels interview can catch live video on ABC’s livestream, which is available in about a dozen cities. The interview is scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m. ET, but could be pushed back if Trump’s State of the Union speech runs long.