The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart And Alex Pall Play Around With Absolut Elyx Guitars During Grammy Party

This past weekend was a busy one for musicians and for Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, things were no different.

Days before the Grammy Awards took place, the Chainsmokers’ Taggart and Pall hosted their annual Grammy party at the Bowery Hotel in New York City and enjoyed goofing around with their Absolut Elyx copper guitars. Meanwhile, other guests, including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid, Jared Leto, and A$AP Rocky, mingled with one another at the pre-awards bash.

The Chainsmokers x Velocity Black Pre-Awards Party took place on Friday, January 26, and was sponsored by the luxury vodka brand Absolut Elyx, who treated guests to specialty cocktail throughout the evening and gifted the Chainsmokers with copper guitars. Guests were also treated to champagne from Perrier-Jouet from the brand’s special new bottle of Belle Epoque.

In addition to those mentioned above, the Chainsmokers were also joined by Ansel Elgort, Big Sean, Ryan Teddar, Hailee Steinfeld, Kim Petras, Michael Rapino, Ron Perry, Jonathan Cheban, Rob Light, Pentatonix, Carson Daly, and Hailey Baldwin, who was sporting an all-pink ensemble during the bash as she spend time with Justine Skye.

Days after hosting their fun bash for their fellow musicians, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall attended the Grammy Awards and showed their support for the Times Up and Me Too movements by wearing white roses. Along with his rose, Taggart wore black pants and a white blazer while Pall sported an all-black ensemble with white piping on his blazer.

The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall photographed with copper Elyx guitars to celebrate the start of Grammy week at their annual Grammy party. David X Prutting

According to a Just Jared report days ago, the Chainsmokers and guests attending their Velocity Black Pre-Awards Party indulged in items from McDonald’s’ new $1, $2, and $3 Dollar Menu, such as the Classic Chicken Sandwich.

The outlet also reported that Tommy Hilfiger and AKG were involved with the event.

During Sunday night’s event, the Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall were nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration with Coldplay, “Something Just Like This.” However, the award was ultimately given to Portugal. The Man for “Feel It Still.”

In 2017, the Chainsmokers won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for “Don’t Let Me Down.”