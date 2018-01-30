Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s Husband, Shares Missionary Plans: Fans Ask What GoFundMe Is For

For several years, Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar Dillard have stated that their “calling” is to be missionaries. The pair has been asking their fans for donations via their several GoFundMe accounts to fund these missions. Recently, Derick asked fans to help him pay for his missionary work with Cross Church in Arkansas, where the pair has settled after spending a couple of years in Central America doing missionary work.

The pair has shouldered criticism for a long time about their missionary work. It is rumored that their work was not approved by any church, and therefore, they were ineligible to receive funding through recognized bodies. There have also been rumors that the pair has been feuding with Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, over their mission work. Jeremy, who is a pastor in Laredo, Texas, recently stated that fake missionaries should be guarded against, and many thought this was shade toward his sister and brother-in-law.

Derick Dillard wrote that his next “missional work” would be in March, when he and Jill Duggar Dillard would be attending a Compassion Center, followed by time in Guadalajara, Mexico. He also stated that they would be helping to open up a church in Colorado.

In addition to the bad grammar of the post (several fans questioned if missional was a word, and while awkward, it is), many commented that the Dillards just seemed to be on vacation at this point. Many asked where the money from his GoFundMe was going, as their missionary work seemed to be so sporadic.

Fans have often shot down Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard for their constant use of GoFundMes to support their lifestyle. Neither has had a “real job” in quite a while, though it is likely that Jill Duggar Dillard still gets some residuals from the book she co-authored with three of her sisters, Growing Up Duggar.

Derick Dillard used to work at Walmart, but he resigned when he and Jill married to become a full-time missionary. Jill Duggar Dillard was trained to work as a midwife, though some have questioned the authenticity of her degree.

The pair was also recently criticized when Jill Duggar Dillard sported new gold heels. Fans asked if the money for the shoes came out of Jill and Derick’s GoFundMe.