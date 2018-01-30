‘Days Of Our Lives’: One Salem Couple Gets Engaged, But A Secret Could Destroy Them

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that one Salem couple will soon be taking a big step in their relationship. However, betrayal and secrets may destroy them, and everything they’ve built could come crumbling down around them.

According to a Jan. 30 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) is happier than he has been in a long time. He’s totally in love with his girlfriend, Lani (Sal Stowers), and he believes that she’s pregnant with his child. However, what JJ doesn’t know is that Lani is pregnant with another man’s baby. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Lani had a one night stand with Eli Grant after believing that JJ and Gabi were sleeping together. The pair immediately realized it was a mistake and promised never to tell anyone about it. However, when Lani later found out she was pregnant, she knew the baby couldn’t belong to JJ.

Now, Lani has dug herself into a huge hole. JJ found out that she was pregnant and begged her not to have an abortion. Lani decided to keep the baby, and now she’s lying to JJ about the paternity of the unborn child. In addition, Days of Our Lives fans watched Lani lie to Eli about the pregnancy as well. Now, JJ is ready to take the next step in the relationship and propose to Lani, but it seems her baby daddy drama could keep the pair from walking down the aisle.

It looks like Lani will consider confessing her shocking secret to JJ, but his excitement and enthusiasm for the future will have her thrown. Days of Our Lives viewers will watch Lani wrestle with her web of lies for quite some time until someone finally learns the truth about the child. DOOL spoilers suggest that Eli’s mother, Dr. Valerie Grant, might be the person to finally out about Lani’s lies and break JJ and Gabi’s hearts when they learn they’ve been cheated on.

In the latest #DAYS, JJ pleads with Lani not to end her pregnancy.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/gDm9bBZAFA — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 16, 2018

In addition, Days of our Lives fans are a bit worried about how JJ will react to the news that Lani’s baby doesn’t belong to him. JJ has been going through a very tough time, as of late, and nearly committed suicide when he shot Theo Carver and paralyzed him. Now, he’s finally moving on, but the stunning truth could send him spiraling yet again.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.