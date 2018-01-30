‘Gossip Cop’ Says Kylie Jenner Did Not Already Give Birth, Despite Previous Rumors

There are many conspiracy theories about Kylie Jenner’s disappearance from the media, but the website Gossip Cop can at least bust one of them. Earlier last week, photos of Kylie Jenner exiting an SUV and having extreme difficulty doing so had many people thinking they had finally a photo of the reality star’s baby bump.

Some, however, thought that this photo was actually postpartum and that Kylie was having trouble entering and exiting the SUV because she was in pain and sore from giving birth. It was also deduced that she had already given birth from the fact that she didn’t necessarily look all that pregnant from the front. However, the lip kit mogul was wearing an oversized sweatshirt, which did conceal her belly.

The website Gossip Cop, which debunk Hollywood rumors, the speculation was only based on what “random people on Twitter” thought about the photos and not any actual information.

Gossip Cop says that Kylie is actually still very much pregnant and won’t be delivering until next month.

The website says that Hollywood Life “clearly” doesn’t have any “access” to the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle if they are running stories like this one. It also noted that People Magazine and other more “reputable sources” are not reporting that she’s already given birth.

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm or deny her pregnancy, but as many have speculated, this is silent confirmation in the Kardashian-Jenner world. Both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian refused to confirm or deny that they were expecting in recent months until they both revealed that they had babies on the way.

Kylie Jenner has also yet to speak out against the leaked photos of her with her mother, Kris Jenner, and best-friend Jordyn Woods at a Hidden Hills, California, construction site. Previously supposed leaked photos of Kylie with her baby bump were published, but Kylie took to social media to let fans know that the photos were “doctored.”

The reality TV star is supposedly on the rocks with boyfriend, Travis Scott, who is the father of the baby. The hormonal mother-to-be has been arguing with him lately as she has begged him to stop taking so many tours.