NBA Rumors: Tyson Chandler To Cavaliers For Channing Frye, Jeff Green & Jose Calderon In A Proposed Trade Deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to make a blockbuster trade before the February 8 trade deadline in order to strengthen their chance of reclaiming the NBA championship title this season. According to the latest NBA rumors, the Cavaliers could trade Channing Frye, Jeff Green, and Jose Calderon to the Phoenix Suns for Tyson Chandler.

The Cavaliers are noticeably struggling in the ongoing 2017-18 NBA season, especially on the defensive end of the floor. So far, they rank 28th in the NBA Defensive Efficiency, allowing 109.7 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Cavaliers could make a move to address their defensive issues.

According to Andre Snellings of ESPN (h/t Arizona Sports), Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler could be the answer to the Cavaliers’ defensive woes. Trading for Chandler will not only give them a quality rim protector and rebounder but also a veteran presence with a championship experience. With the Suns still in the middle of a rebuilding process, sending Chandler to a title contender makes a lot of sense.

As Snellings noted, the Cavaliers could trade the expiring contracts of Channing Frye, Jeff Green, and Jose Calderon to the Suns for Tyson Chandler. They could also add the Miami Heat’s 2020 second-round pick or their own 2018 first-round pick to sweeten the deal.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

The potential deal will allow the Suns to get rid Chandler’s contract, enabling them to have salary cap flexibility to chase their target free agents in the summer of 2018. Chandler’s departure will also let the Suns give more playing time to young big men like Alex Len and Marquese Chriss. As of now, it remains unknown if there is an ongoing negotiation between the Cavaliers and the Suns involving Tyson Chandler.

As most people think, Chandler is not the only big man on Cleveland’s radar. After sending Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons, the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to move All-Star center DeAndre Jordan next. Jordan has been frequently linked to the Cavaliers in various trade rumors in the past months. However, to convince the Clippers to make a deal, the Cavaliers should consider giving up the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick they acquired in the Kyrie Irving trade.