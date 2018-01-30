Kailyn Lowry Blames ‘Teen Mom 2’ Viewers For Weight Issues But Are The Reason Why She’s Not Losing Weight?

Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third son, Lux Russell, last summer and it sounds like she may be struggling to shed the weight. While Lowry recently canceled a surgery appointment in Miami to fix her body once again after a pregnancy, there may be some more psychological damage from the weight gain. As it turns out, Kailyn is now revealing that it bothers her that Teen Mom 2 fans are commenting on her body. Lowry has revealed that it is tough for her to read people’s comments, as some of the viewers are being harsh with their comments. After a few photos surfaced online of her at the beach, Lowry reveals that it is hurtful for her to read people’s comments.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that it is tough to read people’s comments about her body. While some of her fans have defended her, writing to other people that she did just have a baby six months ago, others are telling her that she needs to lose the weight by working out and eating healthy. Lowry knows this, as she decided to skip the surgery to go home and work out and eat well. She knows this, as she was once working out several times a week.

“I can read & write books, study for a test and pass, teach my kids manners. But I can’t tell myself to pick a f**king salad over a burger and then wonder why I struggle in the gym. Hate myself for it. Then come online & hear it from everyone else too,” Kailyn Lowry explained on Twitter yesterday, revealing that it is hard for her to come online and read people’s criticism of her body.

But it is interesting that Kailyn Lowry is blaming her fans’ behavior and comments on why she’s not losing weight. She explained that she struggled to always pick the salad over the burger, and she revealed she was super frustrated over her lack of power and control. If she truly feels that her Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t making it any better, it may be wise for her to step back from social media and focus on herself, her health and her children. But it’s questionable how much influence fans have when she’s picking a burger over a salad when she’s going out for lunch.

Kailyn Lowry is now filming the newest season of Teen Mom OG. She shared a photo on Instagram of her filming with her friends, so it’s clear that she’s returning for another season soon.